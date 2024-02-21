Borderlands Movie Gets First Official Trailer

We live in an interesting place right now concerning not just video games but video game adaptations. Between fair to amazing adaptations featuring characters from Nintendo, SEGA, Naughty Dog, and even The Pokemon Company, gamers are excited to see their favorite franchises brought to the silver or big screen. Why? Because it seems like now more than ever, they are trying to put effort into them and make them feel, at least in part if not in whole, like their video game counterparts. That brings us to the Borderlands Movie. This piece of film has been in the works for a while, and many wondered if it would ever come out.

Fast forward to today, and the first trailer dropped for it. Your enjoyment for it might seriously depend on what you want from the movie and your perception of the characters themselves. For example, director Eli Roth, who is mainly known for his horror movies, has brought several big-name celebrities into the mix for this, including Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Jamie-Lee Curtis. On the surface, the Borderlands Movie should be happy about that because it brings true “star power” to things.

However, as you’ll notice in the trailer, just because they have big-name actors doesn’t mean they look or sound like the characters you’d expect, nor does that mean the story places out as you think.

In fact, this movie, as noted by many fans, doesn’t revolve around the story of the main titles. Instead, the story features Lillith teaming up with a “rag-tag crew with issues” to try and get a massive treasure that lies within a vault on Pandora, a planet that is known as a “dumpster fire” for various reasons. The trailer focuses on the “teamwork” that is going on and how the characters interact with one another while also dealing with various factions, monsters, and “environmental hazards.”

What is evident is the team took liberties with some of the characters and how they act. The biggest example of this is Kevin Hart, who was brought in to play Roland, and yet many fans have noted that he neither looks nor sounds like Roland in any way. If anything, he sounds like every other Kevin Hart role out there…which isn’t a good thing.

Some have also pointed out how Lillith has been “aged up” just so Cate Blanchett could play her, and Jack Black sounds nothing like the video game version of Claptrap.

Either way, you can watch the trailer below and see what you think: