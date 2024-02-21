Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Elden Ring fans have been waiting a long time to get a new glimpse at the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree. FromSoftware has been quietly cooking this new chapter up for the game, and finally, today, we have our gameplay trailer. It’s a new look at the game that will hopefully keep you eager for its upcoming launch into the marketplace. You can find the footage from the video below if you missed out on the reveal event today.

FromSoftware’s biggest release was a worldwide phenomenon hit. Fans couldn’t get enough of this open-world RPG as they fought countless challenging bosses, explored the vast landscape, created interesting builds for their characters, and, of course, waited to see what Shadow of the Erdtree would offer. It wasn’t long before FromSoftware unveiled to the public that an expansion would be coming to the game, and as mentioned, the gameplay trailer just dropped. Fortunately, it also came with the announcement that players can expect this title to be released on June 21, 2024.

As I’m sure you had already imagined, this trailer looks at some of the landscapes to explore and new beasts you’ll be battling against. There will certainly be some tough challenges to overcome in this next chapter, so prepare yourself. Now might be the perfect time to restart your game again and get familiar with the controls and the game world if you haven’t played Elden Ring since it first landed in the marketplace.

It’s worth noting that Bandai Namco is still publishing this. We mention that earlier this month, reports surfaced online that suggested FromSoftware was now the sole owner of Elden Ring as Bandai Namco was publishing the game worldwide outside of Japan. Furthermore, at the moment, we’re unsure if anything else is planned for Elden Ring after Shadow of the Erdtree drops.

Meanwhile, if you have yet to pick up Elden Ring, the game launched in 2022, players can purchase a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Again, the latest gameplay trailer released for Shadow of the Erdtree can be viewed below. Otherwise, if you wish to hear our impressions of the base game, then you can find our Before You Buy video coverage right here.