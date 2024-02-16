FromSoftware Is Reportedly Now The Sole Owner Of Elden Ring

FromSoftware is a massive name; I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that. But arguably, their most prominent release into the marketplace was Elden Ring. This is also one of their latest releases into the market, and it has an expansion in the works. So, fans eager to dive into new content will hopefully have something available sooner rather than later. But in a surprise report that we are getting from Reddit, it seems that FromSoftware might have obtained the full rights to Elden Ring from Bandai Namco due to the studio having funding investments from Sony and Tencent.

While FromSoftware is the developer behind this project, Bandai Namco took care of publishing. This was a massive game release, and it’s something Bandai was even feeling recently this past fiscal year. If you don’t recall, yesterday, Bandai Namco was reported to have cut down five of their video game projects. This came during the announcement of a massive drop in profits. But that drop in earnings for the fiscal year was due to Bandai Namco having such a sizeable income through Elden Ring prior. Now, going forward, FromSoftware may have the ability to self-publish.

Again, this is just a report, and we’re not sure of the full details yet. Still, that might be fine with some players eager to see more content for this game with the developers having complete control. Again, we know that one expansion is coming that FromSoftware had teased already. Beyond that, we don’t know what else is in store for the main game. There is apparently a mobile title in the works from Tencent; however, there hasn’t been any additional news that more expansions or a follow-up title is in the works.

As for Bandai Namco, while they have announced that they were seeing a drop in profit and killed five of their game projects, a new set of quality control efforts are being rolled out. That should mean we’ll get better overall gameplay experiences from Bandai Namco. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if Bandai Namco is still involved in some capacity for the upcoming Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, which could see big sales once released into the marketplace.

At any rate, if you have yet to experience Elden Ring, the game is rather accessible. The title launched back in 2022, where you can pick up a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Below is a Before You Buy video upload, where we give you a little more insight into the game and our overall impressions.