Shadow of the Erdtree – 4 Nameless Mausoleums & Where To Find Them

The Nameless Mausoleums are optional boss arenas you’ll find hidden around the Realm of Shadow in Shadow of the Erdtree – and these aren’t your average boss fights. Each location features an NPC Invader with an entire set of unique armor, often with totally unique weapons. These weapons have special movesets you won’t find anywhere else, and they’re all worth tracking down if you want to get some of the weirdest gear in the game. Our favorite is a pair of claws that makes you fight like a Rune Bear. You can even get yourself a Bear Communion bear head to complete the set.

Only one of the Mausoleums are easy to find. The rest are in optional areas or totally hidden locations. We’re going to explain where to find the Mausoleums and the amazing armor sets and weapons you’ll gear from each fight. While these fights are tough when you first arrive in the Realm of Shadow, they become so much easier after grabbing Scadutree Fragments.

If you want to really enhance your Fashion Souls game and use some of the most unconventional fighting styles we’ve found so far, here’s where to unlock them.

#1 Western Nameless Mausoleum

The first mausoleum you’ll encounter is right at the start of the expansion, to the west of the Scorched Ruins in the Gravesite Plains area. This boring NPC is actually carrying a powerful set of Solitude Armor and a giant greatsword. You’ll have to defeat the Blackgaol Knight to get his set.

Very early, this guy is way too tough. Ignore him and return once you’ve leveled up your Realm of Shadow buff by collecting Scadutree Fragments. Otherwise he’ll kill you in a single hit. When you’re ready, this guy is easy to stunlock by getting aggressive with heavy weapons that damage poise. Interrupting his attacks and sidestepping his repeating crossbow will keep you alive. And we’re really only talking about the boss here because finding his mausoleum is so simple. You really can’t miss it. The armor set and weapon are also some of the most useful for Strength builds, making this first unlockable warrior one of the best for us Vagrant Knights.

#2 Northern Nameless Mausoleum

Our favorite mausoleum is found in the north of the map and only accessible once you’ve reached the central Scadu Altus plateau by completing Castle Ensis or by skipping there by using the Spirit Spring to reach Fort Reprimand. Either way, go to the area where Moorth Ruins is located.

From Moorth Ruins, travel north to the small near the cliff walls. There’s a cave you can enter leading to a poison swamp north, then far to the west. Follow this underground route to the Ancient Ruins Base. From here, go south to the water near the Temple Town Ruins. On the cliffs to the left, you’ll be able to break standing stones and activate a Spirit Spring. Do it to reach the tall plateau with just one notable structure on it – the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.

And this one has the best NPC. You’ll encounter the invader Red Bear inside and he fights just like his name implies. He uses roars and claws like a giant bear, using a totally wild moveset that’s also exclusive to the weapon he drops. He wears a set of berserker armor – and those gloves! You’ll lunge like an animal. One of the wackiest sets in the game. Get it ASAP.

#3 Southern Nameless Mausoleum

The mausoleums are getting a lot harder to find. And this set is made for graceful warriors that want to dazzle their enemies while cutting them to shreds. The Dancing Blade of Ranah is a pair of weapons that perform unique choreography as you fight, spinning and lunging and leaping like a ballet dancer. You’ll find the mausoleum in the far south of the map, at the Cerulean Coast.

To reach the Cerulean Coast, ride the east ride from the Castle Front Site of Grace and take the upper path to reach the top of the tall hill. You’ll find an optional dungeon called Dragon’s Pit. Complete it to reach a totally new area of the map, and travel south from the Drake Field Boss to find the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. Riding further south, you’ll find Charo’s Hidden Grave and finally you’ll be able to drop down onto the giant gravestones to reach the Cerulean Coast.

At the Cerulean Coast, you’ll see an island off the coast that’s seemingly impossible to reach. To find your way, start from the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace and follow the waterline. You’ll find a hidden cave entrance on the coast that leads north and south. Go south and you’ll go underwater, popping up on the pair of small islands. The mausoleum contains the Dancer of Ranah boss, who drops a bellydance costume and a set of swords. Definitely another unique set that the more fabulous Fashion Souls players will want to grab ASAP.

#4 Eastern Nameless Mausoleum

The final mausoleum is by far the most difficult to find, and there’s a good reason for that. The armor and Great Katana dropped by the boss Rakshasa are the most high-risk and high-reward gear in the game. The weapon and armor cause your character to take more damage when worn – but they are all an impressive shade of blood red. The armor even increases your damage output, but makes you take even more damage. If you’re feeling like risking it all and becoming a berserk madman that’s guaranteed to die, grab this set.

To find it, you’ll need to reach the Shadow Keep. Between the Specimen Storehouse and the Main Gate Plaza, you’ll reach a large outdoor passageway with ceremonial boats. Go to the right of where the Fire Knight spawns in the center and find a ladder leading down. Climb down to find a dead end painting room.

To the right of the painting, attack the wall to reveal a hidden passage. Enter the Illusory Wall path and enter the coffin to drop into the Castle Watering Hole – this is also where you’ll find a unique spot called the Ruins of Unte. Ride south to the Recluse’s River Upstream, then climb down. We want to reach the area directly underneath the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace near Bonny Village. In the shade of the cliffs above, you’ll find a hidden mausoleum.

Rakshasa is the most fierce opponent out of the four, but beating his NPC invader isn’t too difficult with heavy weapons that knock him around and stunlock him. He is the most powerful of the mausoleum bosses, so you may need to wait until very late in the expansion to fight him. His armor and weapon are awesome and distinct, and anyone aiming for an even greater challenge in Elden Ring will want this set for New Game+.

And that’s how to get all four mausoleums and the nameless warrior sets. Each minor boss drops a full set of gear with themed weapon, and they’re all pretty easy compared to the major bosses waiting in all the hidden corners of the Realm of Shadow.