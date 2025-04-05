Schedule 1: How to get Seeds

To build your own drug empire, you’re going to need to grow a certain kind of plant to get your product. Throughout your Schedule 1 playthrough, you will need to get more seeds to get your supply and meet your customer’s demands.

After growing your seeds and harvesting the goods, you can bag the drugs up and sell them as they are, or combine them with a variety of ingredients at a Mixing Station. Not only will this add a range of strange effects, but it will also increase the value of your product in comparison to selling the base version.

How to order seeds in Schedule 1

To get more seeds in Schedule 1, you need to order some from your supplier. The supplier that deals with seeds is Albert Hoover. To contact Albert Hoover, take out your mobile phone by pressing the Tab key on your keyboard and open the Messages app. Sift through your messages until you find Albert Hoover, who’s name will have a red “S” icon next to it for supplier.

When you select Albert’s name, click on Send Message and you will be given the option to order the seeds you need to grow your product. The first seed you will get access to is OG Kush, priced at $30 per seed. As you gain street cred, you will unlock more seeds, giving you access to new products.

All the seeds available to purchase from Albert Hoover are:

OG Kush – $30 per seed.

$30 per seed. Sour Diesel – Unlocked at Street Rat IV. $35 per seed.

Unlocked at Street Rat IV. $35 per seed. Green Crack – Unlocked at Hoodlum II. $40 per seed.

Unlocked at Hoodlum II. $40 per seed. Granddaddy Purple – Unlocked at Hoodlum IV. $45 per seed.

Select the amount of seeds you want to order and Albert Hoover will give you a timeframe for when they will be delivered. When the seeds arrive at a deadrop location, you will be told where to collect them. A deadrop is a deposit box that’s usually attached to the outside of a building.

Once you’ve collected your seeds, you can plant them in a Grow Tent and wait to harvest the product from your plants. Don’t forget to pay Albert Hoover for his services at his stash that’s behind Dan’s Hardware store. If you accrue too much debt, you won’t be able to continue ordering seeds, so it’s best to keep on top of your payments.