Schedule 1: How to Restore Health

Schedule 1 is the latest indie co-op hit to storm up the Steam charts and make waves in the simulator genre. The game will see you build your very own drug empire from scratch, managing every aspect of production, distribution, and of course, meeting your customer’s requests. The narcotics world doesn’t come without its threats and from time to time, you may find yourself in some form of combat. How to restore your health isn’t clear in Schedule 1, but this guide has got you covered.

Whether you’ve found yourself in a shoot out with the police, a fist fight with a character, or Cranky Frank has pulled a knife on you, your health will be hit. When you begin losing health, your screen will turn red. The more health you lose, the more intense the color will be, but there is no health bar in the game that informs you exactly how much health you have.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to fix Empty Pawn Shop | Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to Make Explosive Drugs | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to pay Debts | Schedule 1: How to get Seeds | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash Schedule 1: How to Escape the Police | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

Back on track

To restore health in Schedule 1, you can simply drink a Cuke. You can purchase a Cuke at a Gas Station or at one of the Cuke vending machines that are scattered around Hyland Point. A Cuke costs $2 and to drink it, hold left-click while you have the Cuke equipped.

Once you’ve consumed a Cuke, your health will be fully restored and you can walk away without a scratch. Alternatively, if it is past 6pm, you can sleep to progress to the next day and your health will be back in order when you wake up the next day.

Although it isn’t easy to die in Schedule 1, it’s important that you keep yourself alive. When you die, you restart from your previous save. If you die at the very end of the day, you will lose your progress from that day, that’s if you haven’t manually saved the game yourself since the automatic save at the beginning of each day.

To save the game manually, interact with the save point that’s by the door at any of the properties that you own.