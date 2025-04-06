Schedule 1: How to get Dealers

Dealers in Schedule 1 can take a lot of weight off your shoulders as they shift your substances for you. We’ve got all the details you need to know about how to get dealers in Schedule 1, including securing the first member of your team.

There are six regions in Schedule 1, with one hireable dealer in each region. To take over the drug game, you need to get as much of your product out on the streets as possible. Dealers will do just that, all while ushering in the cash.

How to hire dealers in Schedule 1

The first dealer you will unlock in Schedule 1 goes by the name of Benji. When you reach Hoodlum 1, you will be prompted to get to work on hiring Benji as your first dealer.

To unlock dealers, you have to build relationships with the characters that are associated with them. When you’re friendly with the relevant characters, they will connect you with a dealer.

To view the characters that are connected to a dealer, take out your mobile phone by pressing the Tab key on your keyboard and go to the Contacts app. This will show you the dealers responsible for each region in the game and the characters you need to befriend to unlock them.

In order to begin developing a relationship with Hyland Point’s characters, hand them a free sample and if they like your product, they will contact you for more. Completing their orders will grow your relationship with the customer.

When you reach the point where one of Benji’s associates refers you to him, you can pay him a visit at Room 2 of the Motel. That’s right, your first dealer was your next door neighbor at the beginning of the game all along.

Simply knock on the door and ask Benji if he wants to work for you as a distributor. There will be a signing fee which will increase with every dealer you hire and dealers take a 20% cut of the sales they make. However, having dealers is well worth the investment as they can bring in huge amounts of money while you’re focusing on other parts of the business.

When you hire Benji and future dealers, you will have to assign them customers and give them product. To assign customers to a dealer, go to the Dealers app on your mobile phone, where you will be able to assign each dealer up to eight customers. To give your dealers drugs to sell, interact with them and select the first option to trade items. You can then drag bagged drugs from your inventory into the dealer’s.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to list products for dealers to sell them. They will automatically complete orders from the customers assigned to them using the products you gave them to work with.

When dealers run out of product, they will send you a text letting you know they have no product left and will stop dealing until you give them some more. Your cut of the earnings can be collected from dealers at any time by interacting with them.