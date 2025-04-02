Schedule 1: How to get Customers

Schedule 1 is the latest indie co-op hit to storm up the Steam charts. The game will see you build your very own drug empire, managing every aspect of production, distribution, and of course, meeting your customer’s requests. In Schedule 1, the customers are the backbone of your drugs business, so you will want to get as many as possible and establish a strong relationship with them.

To be a successful drug dealer, you’re going to need a healthy list of clients that want to purchase your product. Clients won’t come around naturally, you’re going to have to get out on the streets and get the town hooked on your illegal substances.

How to unlock customers in Schedule 1

Potential customers can be found by opening up the map on your in-game phone. Simply hit Tab on your keyboard to bring up the map. A purple radius will appear around potential customers and you can go visit them to offer a free sample.

When you interact with a potential customer, you will be given an option to offer them a free sample of your product. If they accept, you will see a list of that NPC’s favorite effects. If your product meets those effects, there’s a higher chance that the character will like the sample. When you hand over a sample by dragging it out of your inventory and placing it into the potential customer’s inventory, you will be able to see a percentage above your inventory that shows the chances of them enjoying the drug.

If the customer is a fan of your free sample, they will be added to your client list and will begin messaging you for more product. If they don’t like your free sample, you can try again by offering them something else the next in-game day.

The customers you will come across early on in your playthrough won’t be too picky about what you offer them, but the standards rise as you unlock more areas and characters.

As you make deals in Schedule 1, you will increase your relationship with characters and unlock more connections to keep your wallet looking healthy. Visiting the Contacts section of your in-game phone will allow you to see how your relationship with each character is developing. This gives you useful insight into what characters you want to focus on reaching a better relationship with in order to gain access to their connections.