Schedule 1: How to Access Warehouse Products Out of Hours

When you earn enough street cred, you’ll be high up enough to enter the warehouse building. Here, you can stock up on supplies, weapons, and hire workers to expand your narcotics business. The warehouse is only open from 6pm in-game time, so there’s quite a wait if you start the next day low on necessary items. With this method, you will be able to access the most important products hidden away in the Schedule 1 warehouse, no matter what time it is.

Keep in mind that this neat little trick only works on Oscar who sells the illegal supplies you need to make meth and coca in Schedule 1.

More Schedule 1 guides

Violence is the answer

The next time the warehouse opens, approach Oscar and knock him out. Not your usual interaction with him, I’m sure, but it’s required to allow you to be able to access his supplies at any time of the day. To send Oscar to sleep, hit him with a weapon or your fists. Holding left-click on your mouse will charge up your shot, allowing you to deal more damage.

Once you’ve knocked out Oscar, use the E key on your keyboard to pick up his lifeless body and take him outside of the warehouse building. It’s your choice where you leave his body, perhaps outside one of your properties for efficiency, or right outside of the warehouse to avoid dragging him around the streets.

When you end the day by going to bed, Oscar will be alive and well at the exact location that you left his body. Interact with him as usual and purchase his illegal supplies at any time, day or night.

Oscar will go back to his post inside of the warehouse when you reload the game. However, you can repeat the trick as many times as you like (or until it gets patched, at least.) Poor Oscar is going to take some beatings.

Another way to get your hands on Oscar’s supplies is by ordering a delivery. Use Tab to access your phone and go to the Deliveries section. From here, you can order a large amount of items to your chosen property. However, the biggest drawbacks here are the $200 delivery fee and the fact you’ll have to wait many in-game hours for the delivery to arrive.