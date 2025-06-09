Schedule 1: How to Transfer an Employee to a Different Property

Schedule 1 has continued to receive updates ever since it launched in March. The game sees you start out by growing product, packaging it, and selling it out on the streets to give clients their fix. As you grow your street cred and learn the tricks of the trade, you’re going to need workers to increase production. Employees only help your narcotics business grow and thanks to an update, you can transfer any employee you’d like to the properties that are under your name.

Up until now, hiring an employee to work at a certain property has left them stuck there. When you went to the warehouse to hire somebody, you were forced to choose a building where they would permanently work. As a result, some workers that you had in the early game at the Sweatshop or the Bungalow, for example, may have been left behind when you scaled up operations to the Barn and the Docks Warehouse.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Assign Lockers to Employees | Schedule 1: How to get the Jukebox | Schedule 1: How to get the Storage Unit | Schedule 1: How to get all Cars and the Best Vehicles | Schedule 1: How to Restore Health | Schedule 1: How to fix Empty Pawn Shop | Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket | Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

How to transfer employees to a new property in Schedule 1

To move an employee to a different property, simply interact with the employee you want to transfer and click “I need to transfer you to another property.” A list of all your owned properties will show up and you can select the one you want the worker to move over to. Keep in mind that each property has an employee limit, so you won’t be able to transfer workers to a property that’s already at maximum capacity.

You can transfer workers at any time and as many times as you like. Just make sure you set them up with a bed or a locker and continue paying them.

Also related to workers is the addition of the ability to set whitelists or blacklists on slots to inform employees of which items should or shouldn’t go in a particular slot. Moreover, you can now replace beds with space-saving lockers and assign them to each of your employees. The full patch notes can be viewed here.