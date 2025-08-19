Schedule 1: How to get the Hotbox

The long-awaited Cartel update has landed in Schedule 1, expanding the story and introducing a new threat to your drug empire. With the update came new items in Schedule 1 such as the Hotbox vehicle. This guide contains all the details you need to know on how to get the Hotbox and if it’s worth spending your money on.

Already, Schedule 1 contains a plethora of ways to get around Hyland Point. Whether it’s driving a vehicle, rolling around on a skateboard, or using a mix with an anti-gravity effect, making deals and transporting goods between your properties has never been easier. With the Hotbox being the latest addition, you can sport new wheels as you complete your daily errands.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to get the Pump Shotgun | Schedule 1: How to Transfer an Employee to a Different Property | Schedule 1: How to Assign Lockers to Employees | Schedule 1: How to get the Jukebox | Schedule 1: How to get the Storage Unit | Schedule 1: How to get all Cars and the Best Vehicles | Schedule 1: How to Restore Health | Schedule 1: How to fix Empty Pawn Shop | Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket | Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

How to get the Hotbox in Schedule 1

Vehicles are purchased using funds from your bank account at Hyland Auto car showroom. Hyland Auto is opposite the mechanic that’s found between the car wash and gas station. The vehicles that are for sale can be viewed in and around the showroom during its 6am to 6pm opening hours. The Hotbox is priced at $30,000 and comes in green by default.

When you first hop in the driver’s seat of the Hotbox, you will notice it has strong handling, especially when driving around corners. Also, it’s viable when driving on off-road terrain.

However, the questions stands, is the Hotbox worth it? If you’re transporting goods around, the Veeper is still the best option due to its 16 cargo slots and reliable handling. If you want a vehicle that is all about reaching high speeds, the Hotbox doesn’t tick that box either. The Hotbox has a top speed of 85 km/h, while the Cheetah (the fastest vehicle in the game,) is capable of hitting a top speed of 93 km/h. With that said, unless you are trying to own every vehicle in the game, there are other vehicles you should prioritize getting over the Hotbox.