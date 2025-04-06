Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide

Taking charge of your own drug empire is risky business. Whether you find yourself in conflict with the police or other characters in Schedule 1, you’ll want to defend yourself. That’s where a gun comes in which you can add to your Schedule 1 inventory to threaten or put down any problems.

The drug dealing simulator has two guns and three melee weapons. However, they aren’t as deadly as you’d expect. If you shoot a character and they appear to be dead, they will respawn the next day like nothing happened.

Locked and loaded

Once you’ve reached Hoodlum V, you will get access to the Warehouse that is opposite the front entrance of the Taco Ticklers. Knock on the red door and you will be let in, giving you permanent access to the area. Keep in mind that you can only enter the Warehouse between 6pm-6am in-game time.

To reach Hoodlum V, you need to earn XP to level up. The best way to level up is by making as much product as possible and getting out on the streets to sell it. When you sleep at the end of the day, you will see how much XP you have racked up during that day.

In the Warehouse, you will meet a weapon’s dealer known as Stan. Interact with him and you will be able to view the assortment of weapons he has for sale, including guns.

Here are all the weapons you can purchase in Schedule 1 and how much they cost to own:

Revolver – $1,000

$1,000 M1911 – $2,500

$2,500 Baseball Bat – $50

$50 Frying Pan – $100

$100 Machete –$250

Further levelling up is required before buying a gun, with the Revolver unlocking at Hustler III and the M1911 becoming available at Enforcer I.

Weapon ammo isn’t unlimited, so you’ll have to splash some extra cash to keep your reserves up. Revolver Cylinder ammunition holding six bullets is priced at $10 each and the 7-round magazine for the M1911 handgun costs $20 each.

Purchases made inside the Warehouse, including at the weapon dealer can only be done using cash. If you don’t have enough money on hand, there is an ATM inside the Warehouse, situated between Oscar and Stan.

With Schedule 1 still in Early Access, perhaps more weapons will be added to the game in the future.