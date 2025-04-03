Schedule 1: How to Launder Money

Schedule 1 is the latest indie co-op hit to storm up the Steam charts. The game will see you build your very own drug empire, managing every aspect of production, distribution, and of course, meeting your customer’s requests. Schedule 1 will prompt you to partake in a whole host of illegal activities, not just drug dealing. As you move up the ranks and begin earning large sums of money, you will need to know how to launder money in Schedule 1.

Due to the nature of your business in Schedule 1, the last thing you want to do is arouse suspicion. The deposit limit at an ATM is $10,000 a week, far from ideal since all your drug deals will be done in cash. Laundering money is the only way to go over the deposit limit, even if it will bank you an extra charge if you get caught.

How to launder money in Schedule 1

In order to launder money in Schedule 1, you need to purchase a legitimate business to conceal your illegal activities. There are four businesses you can buy from Ray’s Real Estate and they each allow you to launder increasing amounts of money:

Laundromat – Costs $4,000 to buy the business. Launder limit is $2,000 a day.

Costs $4,000 to buy the business. Launder limit is $2,000 a day. The Post Office – Costs $10,000 to buy the business. Launder limit is $4,000 a day.

Costs $10,000 to buy the business. Launder limit is $4,000 a day. The Car Wash – Costs $20,000 to buy the business. Launder limit is $6,000 a day.

Costs $20,000 to buy the business. Launder limit is $6,000 a day. Taco Ticklers – Costs $50,000 to buy the business. Launder limit is $8,000 a day.

Ray’s Real Estate can be found in the downtown area which is on the right side of the map. The Auto Shop and Bleuball’s Boutique are nearby. Within Ray’s Real Estate shop, you will be able to see what buildings are for sale. If you want to make a purchase, interact with Ray who is behind the counter to complete a transaction.

Once you’ve purchased a business, head to the back room where you will find a PC that allows you to select how much money you want to launder. You will also be told how long it will take for the amount of money you have chosen to launder to hit your bank account.

Since most purchases in Schedule 1 are done via card only, you now have a reliable way to bypass the weekly deposit limit and continue to grow your drug empire.