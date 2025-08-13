Helldivers 2’s Latest Trailer “Drops” A Halo ODST Teaser

Arrowhead Game Studios wants us to have fun with this new era of PlayStation x Xbox.

When Helldivers Froze Over

The video game industry went awry when Helldivers 2 was officially announced for Xbox Series X|S. We always knew a live service game like Helldivers 2 would benefit from being on more platforms. But it really seemed like hell would freeze over before Sony would publish a game over to Xbox.

It is true that Sony started publishing MLB: The Show to Xbox, as well as Nintendo Switch. In that case, Sony was visibly pressured by MLB themselves. It really seemed like hell would freeze over before Sony would willingly publish a game over to Xbox.

That’s what we all thought, at least. Last week, Arrowhead Game Studios’ CEO revealed Sony chose to bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox themselves. It’s all come together as Sony revealed to their own investors they were shifting their focus from their console hardware, to a platform based on community and engagement.

Arrowhead’s Fun Little Xbox Trailer

Arrowhead just released the big Xbox Helldivers 2 announcement trailer. The trailer has all of the typical highlights of the popular live service game; tongue-in-cheek humor, the aura farming, the needle drop, allusions to fascism, etc.

And then the end of the trailer shows a Hellpod dropping in the background while a Halo ODST track plays. We also noticed that the track title is Rain Deference for Darkness, while the scene shows the Hellpod dropping in the rain.

The Fun Part Is We Have No Idea What This Is

Clearly we can expect some kind of crossover or collaboration between Helldivers 2 and Halo, but what exactly are we going to get? Are the Marines landing in some Terminid planets too? Are the divers coming to Halo Infinite? Are we just getting some skins?

We do know what Arrowhead Game Studios was thinking. Last year, Halo Infinite received a fan-created game mode inspired by Helldivers 2, called Helljumpers. Arrowhead was clearly inspired by Halo in making Helldivers.

The safe bet, of course, is just some skins, and maybe items. Arrowhead and Halo Studios would not have had that much time for this collaboration. So it’s highly unlikely that they could have prepared more.

But maybe the skins could be a teaser to something bigger. Could Halo Studios be working with Arrowhead on one of their unannounced Halo projects? Do we want a AA Halo game from Arrowhead?

And will this open up the doors to even more PlayStation x Xbox franchise crossovers? It truly boggles the mind what ten seconds of video has just opened up.

You can watch the official trailer below.