Helldivers 2 Is Officially Coming To Xbox Series X/S This August

Helldivers 2 has been around for a good while now. Released back in February of 2024, players who wanted to dive into the fight for Super Earth were forced to do so on either PlayStation 5 or PC. That’s finally coming to an end now with the Xbox Series X/S platform finally getting a port of this game. While developed under a private game studio, Arrowhead Game Studios, it was published via Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This might be a pleasant surprise for some players who felt that this game would remain exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC. According to an official announcement on the Xbox Wire, we received confirmation that the Helldivers 2 Xbox Series X/S release is scheduled for August 26, 2025. As noted by the game director, Mikael Eriksson, the studio was aware that this is a game Xbox players have been asking for, and the studio is happy to bring more Helldivers into their game.

While not expanding on their comments, it was noted that there is more in store for this game in the coming months and years ahead. We’ll just have to wait and see what the studio comes up with. That said, if you’re unfamiliar with the game, we can provide a quick refresher.

Helldivers 2 is set in the distant future, where Super Earth fights off its enemies. Players are stepping into a Helldiver soldier where you’ll drop down onto a planet and work with others to help spread peace, liberty, and ultimately, Democracy.

However, you’re not just fighting off another soldier. Instead, you’ll find massive insect-like aliens, mind-controlling xenophobic aliens, and demented robots coded to unleash bloodthirsty violence. So, you’ll need to ensure you use not only some heavy weaponry to blast away the enemy but also work closely with your team to ensure you complete objectives.

Again, you can finally pick up a copy of this game on the Xbox Series X/S platform on August 26, 2025. That said, those with a PC or PlayStation 5 already have access to the game.