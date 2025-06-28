Schedule 1: How to get the Offroad Skateboard

Schedule 1 has continued to receive updates ever since it launched in March, 2025. Already, there are numerous vehicle options for transporting supplies, making drug deals, and cruising around town in a personal car. A new Schedule 1 update has introduced the Offroad Skateboard into the mix, allowing you to effectively take your wheels off the steady path for the first time.

There’s a lot for Schedule 1 players to look forward to when it comes to future content. A recent community vote resulted in the next major update bringing the Cartel to the game. Specific details on what this will entail remain unknown, but the Cartel are preparing to rival your narcotics empire this July.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Transfer an Employee to a Different Property | Schedule 1: How to Assign Lockers to Employees | Schedule 1: How to get the Jukebox | Schedule 1: How to get the Storage Unit | Schedule 1: How to get all Cars and the Best Vehicles | Schedule 1: How to Restore Health | Schedule 1: How to fix Empty Pawn Shop | Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket | Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

How to get the Offroad Skateboard in Schedule 1

Opposite Dan’s Hardware Store is Shred Shack, where you can purchase a skateboard from store owner, Jeff. Interact with Jeff and show interest in purchasing a skateboard to bring up all the options he has in stock, including the new Offroad Skateboard. To own the Offroad Skateboard you must purchase it for $1,500, which is the same price as the Golden Skateboard.

With the Offroad Skateboard, you can skate practically anywhere. Despite feeling heavier on regular terrain compared to the Golden Skateboard, the Offroad Skateboard excels on every other surface, including grass, dirt, and gravel. Visually, the Offroad Skateboard looks like a traditional, all black skateboard, but with bigger wheels to deal with tough terrains.

The Offroad Skateboard has the potential to be the best option for completing deals, as there’s no need to disembark when you are meeting customers by the southern overpass or the exploded RV, for example.

With the addition of the Offroad Skateboard in Schedule 1 came improvements to the way in which skating works in general. Skateboard stamina consumption is now gradual rather than instant, making for a far smoother way to glide around Hyland Point. The full patch notes can be viewed here.