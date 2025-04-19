Schedule 1: How to use a Flashlight

Schedule 1 was created by a solo developer that goes by the name of Tyler. The game is all about starting your very own drug empire from scratch, managing every aspect of production, distribution, and getting your customers completely hooked on your illegal substances. The narcotics business doesn’t sleep, so it’s likely that you won’t want to abide by the curfew that’s enforced at night (plus, you get a handy curfew bonus for dealing during this time.) As you move around at night trying to avoid the police, you’re going to need a flashlight to light up your surroundings in Schedule 1.

Whether you’re out past curfew or you haven’t purchased any lights for your properties, a flashlight is essential in Schedule 1. As night falls, some spaces are difficult to see without a source of light. When you’re making late night deals, handing out product to your dealers, or going on a supply run, you’re going to need to make use of a flashlight.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Restore Health | Schedule 1: How to fix Empty Pawn Shop | Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to Make Explosive Drugs | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to pay Debts | Schedule 1: How to get Seeds | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash Schedule 1: How to Escape the Police | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

Light up the night

To use your flashlight in Schedule 1, simply press the F key on your keyboard. All players are equipped with a flashlight by default, so you’ll be able to make use of it from the moment you arrive at Hyland Point. This is useful because it means a flashlight doesn’t take up any precious inventory space that’s used for carrying products and other items.

To turn off the flashlight, hit the F key again and the spotlight in front of your character will disappear. The flashlight can be used as and when you please, as it has unlimited uses and no batteries are required to keep it running.

To lighten up your properties in Schedule 1, visit Blueball’s Boutique that is beside Ray’s Real Estate. Talk to the character behind the counter to bring up the list of items for sale, including lights. If you want a cheaper option, you can always buy a Floor Lamp from Dan’s Hardware Store.

Now you know how to use your flashlight in Schedule 1, business can continue as usual when day turns to night.