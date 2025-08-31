Schedule 1: How to Decrease Cartel Influence

The Schedule 1 Cartel update has arrived and your narcotics empire is facing its biggest challenge yet. To establish yourself as the number one drug dealer in Schedule 1, you’re going to need to decrease the influence the Cartel has over Hyland Point.

To unlock further regions in Schedule 1, you will have to reduce the amount of influence the Cartel has in prior regions. As you decrease the influence of the Cartel and establish enough presence in each region, you will progress the questline and get closer to toppling the Cartel.

More Schedule 1 guides

How to reduce Cartel influence in Schedule 1

The most natural way of decreasing the influence of the Cartel is to unlock new customers and build your relationship with them. To add new customers to your client list, offer them a free sample of your product. Open up your map using your phone to see the customers you can offer a free sample to. Giving them a sample of a product with their preferred effects will boost the chances of them liking the drug. Once they’re a customer, continue personally selling to them to form a better relationship.

View how much influence the Cartel has in a region via the Contacts app on your phone.

Next, the influence of the Cartel can be reduced by defeating ambushes. While you’re on the streets of Hyland Point, the Benzies family will send NPCs to ambush you. Those NPCs will be dressed in green and black and they will be armed, so make sure you have a weapon on-hand, preferably a gun, as three will try and jump you at once. When you take out the attackers, Cartel influence will take a hit.

As you’d expect, the Cartel will be doing dealings of their own. Interrupting their deals and taking out a dealer will decrease Cartel influence. It appears that if you unlock all customers in a region, the Cartel dealers won’t have anyone to sell to. The Cartel dealers are based at:

The boarded-up building next to the Tattoo Shop

The Crimson Canary

Billy’s house, by the police checkpoint near the purchasable Warehouse

At the apartment opposite the Laundromat

The building next to Jane’s camper van

Lastly, you can also shut down the Cartel’s influence in Schedule 1 by painting graffiti on the walls. Purchase spray paint from a gas station and equip it as you walk around town to see the walls that can be painted (they’ll be highlighted with a white outline.) When you approach a wall that can be spray painted, you can draw whatever you’d like and it will decrease the Cartel’s influence in the area.