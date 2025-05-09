Schedule 1: How to get the Storage Unit

From a small drug dealer to a big-time drug lord, Schedule 1 sees you build your business from scratch and get the residents of Hyland Point hooked on your product. Updates continue to roll in to fix bugs and add new content, with the May 8 patch introducing the Storage Unit as a new property for all players to spend their cash on.

If you’ve been playing Schedule 1 since the game stormed onto Steam, the chances are that you own all the available properties and businesses. The addition of a new property allows you to expand and restructure your narcotics empire. Who would say no to more space to manufacture your products?

More Schedule 1 guides

How to unlock the Storage Unit in Schedule 1

The Storage Unit will be transferred over to your ownership when you purchase it from Ray’s Real Estate. You can find Ray’s Real Estate directly next to Blueball’s Boutique, near the post office. Once inside Ray’s Real Estate, interact with Ray behind the counter to get access to the option to purchase the Storage Unit for $5,000. Keep in mind that Ray’s Real Estate is open from 6am to 6pm in-game time.

Once you’ve bought the Storage Unit, you will be able to park a vehicle inside and have a maximum of one member of staff working in there. The Storage Unit property is at the north end of the overpass and is named Stash and Dash. There are multiple Storage Units within the building, but yours is the one with the green door, situated directly behind the loading bay.

As the name suggests, the Storage Unit isn’t exactly big in size. It’s bigger than the Motel room and Sweatshop, but smaller than the Bungalow. With the capacity for just one member of staff at the Storage Unit, you won’t exactly get much done there. However, there are many uses for the property such as dedicating it to create a specific mix, or housing certain supplies there.

There are even more updates for Schedule 1 fans to look forward to. The next patch is expected to bring employee lockers to replace beds, the ability to transfer employees between properties, and alter the trash can pickup area from a circle to a square radius.