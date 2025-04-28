Schedule 1: How to get all Cars and the Best Vehicles

As you begin scaling up your business and bringing in the cash in Schedule 1, you may want to think about investing in a vehicle. There are a range of choices to make depending on how much progress you’ve made in the game. However, there are certain vehicles that stand out from the rest.

Vehicles are purchased using funds in your bank account at Hyland Auto car showroom. Hyland Auto is opposite the mechanic that’s found between the car wash and gas station. The vehicles that are for sale can be viewed in and around the showroom during its 6am to 6pm opening hours.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Restore Health | Schedule 1: How to fix Empty Pawn Shop | Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to Make Explosive Drugs | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to pay Debts | Schedule 1: How to get Seeds | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash | Schedule 1: How to Escape the Police | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket | Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

Deals on wheels

There are six vehicles in Schedule 1, ranging in price and the amount of inventory slots they have available. The top speed they’re able to reach also differs with each vehicle:

Shitbox – $5,000, 5 inventory slots, top speed of 53 km/h

$5,000, 5 inventory slots, top speed of 53 km/h Veeper – $9,000, 16 inventory slots, top speed of 86 km/h

$9,000, 16 inventory slots, top speed of 86 km/h Bruiser – $12,000, 5 inventory slots, top speed of 68 km/h

$12,000, 5 inventory slots, top speed of 68 km/h Dinkler – $15,000, 8 inventory slots, top speed of 77 km/h

$15,000, 8 inventory slots, top speed of 77 km/h Hounddog – $25,000, 5 inventory slots, top speed of 84 km/h

$25,000, 5 inventory slots, top speed of 84 km/h Cheetah – $40,000, 4 inventory slots, top speed of 93 km/h

The best vehicle by far in Schedule 1 is the Veeper, mainly due to the fact it has a huge 16 inventory slots. It’s the perfect option for going on supply runs at a gas station or the warehouse, transporting items between your properties, and carrying large amounts of product as you make deals along the way. In addition, it is the second fastest vehicle in the game and comes in at only $9,000.

If you’re looking for a personal vehicle, the Cheetah is the way to go. Although it’s the most costly car, it’s the fastest and will see you drift around the streets of Hyland Point in style.

When you’ve decided which vehicle you would like to purchase, speak to Jeremy behind the counter inside Hyland Auto. Once you’ve made the transaction, your vehicle will be waiting for you outside of Hyland Auto. You can even drive it to the mechanic across the street to modify the color of your new ride.