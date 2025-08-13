GTA V Enhanced Becomes Even Greater With DLSS 4

Nvidia has done the impossible and enhanced Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.

They made this announcement on their latest GeForce update:

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced upgrades the best-selling game with ray-traced ambient occlusion, ray-traced global illumination lighting, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced reflections.

And for GeForce RTX gamers, the Enhanced release introduced support for DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex, accelerating performance and further increasing responsiveness.

A new update launching today adds support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and DLSS Frame Generation enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series and GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers to increase frame rates in Los Santos.

The Upgrade Is Real

Nvidia also detailed how far these upgrades go. DLSS 4 on 4K with all settings maxed out increases frame rates by 3.9x. Nvidia promises the best potential performance for GTA V on any device or platform.

Most gamers will also feel the difference DLSS 4 makes. At 2560 x 1440 and 1920 x 1080, DLSS 4 increases frame rates by 3.1x. Some PCs will hit GTA V’s 500 FPS cap, depending on your specific configuration.

To sum it up, Nvidia promises you can get the best GTA V performance at any price range, if you have one of their GPUs to upgrade to DLSS 4.

Some of you already know the answer to this. AMD makes the chips for PlayStation and Xbox, not Nvidia. Neither the PlayStation 5 nor the Xbox Series X will be getting a DLSS 4 upgrade, for GTA V or any games.

You can hope for AMD to make updates to their upscaler, FSR. Or Sony could try to work with Rockstar for a big update using their PSSR upscaler. We won’t rule out that Sony or AMD could match what Nvidia accomplished. We also won’t be holding our breath for it.

Is It Still Worth Getting GTA V Enhanced?

This will all of course be relative. If you already have GTA V on PC, you can still get the GTA V Enhanced upgrade for free. If you have the game PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, you may want to hold onto your money for now.

Rockstar has scheduled Grand Theft Auto 6 to release on May 2026. They also committed to releasing it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has not announced plans for a PC release.

There are other considerations too, of course. Will you need to change out your GPU to get an Nvidia too? Will you have time to play? Our advice here is to be cautious with your money. But the only reason we’re giving this warning is if you can afford it, this is undeniably good.