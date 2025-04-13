Schedule 1: Where to Find Ray’s Real Estate | Location Guide

After fleeing from the police, you start your new life in Highland Point. Your narcotics business begins in a small motel room, but you’ll soon be looking to expand as you grow your client list and start accumulating a steady cash flow. To purchase buildings in Schedule 1, you will need to know the location of Ray’s Real Estate.

Whether you’re scaling up your business or looking to purchase an unsuspecting storefront where you can launder money, Ray’s Real Estate has what you need. Schedule 1 has launched into Early Access with three properties and four businesses to own.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Meet With Suppliers | Schedule 1: How to Make Explosive Drugs | Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to pay Debts | Schedule 1: How to get Seeds | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash Schedule 1: How to Escape the Police | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes |

Ray’s Real Estate location in Schedule 1

Ray’s Real Estate can be found in the Downtown area, towards the bottom right side of the map. To get there, turn right to go past the front entrance of the police station and then take the first road left, going past the waterfall and approaching the post office. Follow the road to the right and you will see Blueball’s Boutique that was opened as part of the first Schedule 1 update, and Ray’s Real Estate is directly beside it. Ray’s Real Estate is open every day from 6am to 6pm in-game time.

When you go inside, you will be able to see the properties and businesses for sale on the wall. Here are the assets you can purchase from Ray’s Real Estate and how much they cost to own.

Properties

Bungalow – $6,000

Barn – $25,000

Docks Warehouse – $50,000

Businesses

Laundromat – $4,000

Post Office – $10,000

Car Wash – $20,000

Taco Ticklers – $50,000

If you want to buy a property or business, simply interact with Ray who is behind the counter and follow the prompts on-screen. Once you’ve confirmed your purchase, Ray will inform you that the building has been transferred into your name. From this point onwards, you will be able to enter the building you bought when you please.

Keep in mind that transactions at Ray’s Real Estate are done through card, so make sure you have enough money in the bank. In addition, you can’t sell a property once you own it, so plan your expansion wisely.