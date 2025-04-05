Schedule 1: How to pay Debts

Even though you are in charge of your illegal business based in Hyland Point, you will have to rely on suppliers. There are three suppliers in Schedule 1 and at some point or another, you will be in debt to each of them.

Suppliers are a key part of Schedule 1 as they provide you with the means to create your product. When you order from a supplier, you will have to pay for their services. If you let the debt pile up, you will be limited in the amount of product you are able to order, so it’s best to keep on top of your payments.

More Schedule 1 guides

How to pay debt in Schedule 1

To pay off a debt, you must visit the stash of the person you owe the money to and place the cash inside the stash. Keep in mind that this is one of a few payments in Schedule 1 that can’t be made via card, so make sure you have enough cash on hand.

Albert Hoover’s stash is behind Dan’s Hardware store. Go around the back and you will see a deposit box on the wall, directly next to a blue door.

Shirley Watt’s stash is east of the Motel (when you are facing the skatepark.) Go past the Pawn Shop and down by the water. The stash can be found next to a green dumpster at the side of the Warehouse building that you can only access when you reach Hoodlum V.

Salvador Moreno’s stash is attached to the church that’s on the very east side of the map. Go down the street past the front entrance of the the Taco Ticklers and continue following the path forwards. On your way, you will pass buildings such as the police station, supermarket, and Hyland Medical. At the end of the road will be a white church and Salvador Moreno’s stash is on the back of the church.

Simply interact with a stash to access it and drag cash from your inventory into one of the slots. You can click and hold the cash and scroll to adjust the amount of money you want to take from your balance and put in the stash. However, you can simply place all your money inside and when you close the stash to make the payment, you can immediately reopen it to get your change. The stash locations stay the same, so you will need to revisit these spots multiple times to pay off a Schedule 1 debt.