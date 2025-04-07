Schedule 1: How to Make Explosive Drugs

Since you’re the boss of your own narcotics business in Schedule 1, you can do whatever you want with your drugs, including making them explosive.

Varied products can be offered to your customers in Schedule 1 by mixing your drugs with ingredients. Not only does this increase the value of your drugs, but adds new effects for your customers to experience. Some of those effects can be lethal to your Schedule 1 clients, including drugs with explosive capabilities.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to get a Gun | Weapons Guide | Schedule 1: How to get Dealers | Schedule 1: How to pay Debts | Schedule 1: How to get Seeds | Schedule 1: How to List Products for Sale | Schedule 1: How to Play Co-op With Friends | Schedule 1: How to Collect and Sell Trash | Schedule 1: How to Escape the Police | Schedule 1: How to Pickpocket Schedule 1: How to Launder Money | Schedule 1: How to Move Furniture | Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands | Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes | Schedule 1: How to get Customers |

How to create explosive drugs in Schedule 1

The only drug that can be made explosive is meth. To get access to meth, unlock the Westville area and offer free samples to Jerry Montero and Meg Cooley. Once you have a friendly relationship with those characters, they will tell you about Shirley Watts, a new supplier. Shirley Watts will sell you Pseudo, a key ingredient you need to make meth.

Apart from Pseudo, you need to go to the Warehouse and purchase a Lab Oven and a Chemistry Station, as well as Acid and Phosphorus from Oscar. Keep in mind that the Warehouse is only accessible when you reach Hoodlum V and can only be entered between 6pm-6am. To make your meth explosive, you need a final ingredient, donuts. Perhaps not the ingredient you expected, but you can buy donuts from any gas station on the map. Two donuts are required per piece of meth.

To make meth, combine the Pseudo pills, Acid, and Phosphorus at the Chemistry Station. When the liquid is done, cook it in the Lab Oven. When that’s ready, you will gain access to a hammer to break the meth into ten pieces.

Here is where the fun part comes in. Take your meth to a Mixing Station and combine it with donuts. Take that same meth and blend it again with another set of donuts. In a matter of seconds, you will have a batch of explosive meth.

When a customer smokes this meth recipe, you will hear a ticking time bomb which gets continuously faster. Make sure to keep your distance because the customer will blow up. If you’re going to try the explosive creation yourself, just make sure you save the game beforehand.