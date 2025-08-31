Schedule 1: How to Unlock the Cartel

The Schedule 1 Cartel update has arrived and your narcotics empire is under threat. Whether you’re starting a new business or continuing an old save, the Cartel won’t just appear at your doorstep. Will you work for the Cartel, or drive them out of Hyland Point?

The Cartel update was the first major content drop voted on by the community. The options were between the Cartel, the introduction of Shrooms, or a police expansion. With the Cartel winning the majority of the vote, players have a new story to progress through.

More Schedule 1 guides

How to unlock the Cartel in Schedule 1

Before starting the Cartel questline, first you need to unlock the Westville area of Hyland Point. After doing so, you will receive a text message from Thomas Benzies. The text message will say that the Benzies have a business proposition for you, and they’ll ask to meet you in the parking lot next to the Taco Ticklers. Thomas will be sat in the back seat of a black SUV.

The Cartel will give you two options, work for them or declare war on them. If you decide to work for the Benzies, you will have to provide them with a certain amount of product each week at below the market value. In addition, you will have to stop completing deals outside of Northtown and Westville, limiting the growth of your business even further.

If you refuse the deal, you formally declare war on the Cartel. Despite being able to continue with business as usual, the Benzies family will do anything they can to sabotage your progress. They will send their minions to attack you, attempt to steal from your dealers, and do their best to maintain their influence over each region in Hyland Point.

To unlock the next region, you will have to reduce the amount of influence the Cartel has in the region prior. This can be done by unlocking and selling your product to new customers, interrupting Cartel deals, defeating ambushes, and drawing graffiti. You can view how much influence the Cartel has in a region by clicking on the Contacts app on your phone.

As you unlock more regions and the war against the Benzies rages on, the Cartel story will continue, with the end goal being taking down the Cartel once and for all.