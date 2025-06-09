Schedule 1: How to Assign Lockers to Employees

Schedule 1 has established itself as an indie co-op hit that sees you take charge of your own drug empire. From growing product, packaging it, and selling it out on the streets to addicted clients, you will be involved in every part of your business. Employees only help your narcotics business grow and thanks to an update, you can now assign them their own lockers in Schedule 1.

Lockers have been a highly requested feature since the launch of Schedule 1. The benefits of using lockers over beds is the fact that lockers take up less space and the locker has more storage. If you prefer, you can still use strictly beds, or mix them with lockers.

More Schedule 1 guides

How to get a locker in Schedule 1

Before you can replace your beds with the new lockers, you need to purchase them. Head to Dan’s Hardware store where he will sell you a locker for $150 each. Dan’s Hardware is open between 6am-6pm, so keep those opening hours in mind.

To assign a locker to an employee, take out your clipboard and select the employee to bring up the page on the clipboard that shows what that particular employee is assigned to. Hit the cross next to the bed to remove it from your worker. Then, use your clipboard to assign a placed down locker to the selected employee by clicking on the locker itself.

Employee payments can then be placed inside the locker, rather than in the briefcase that resides on a bed. With that said, don’t forget to take any extra money out of the briefcases when you switch to lockers!

Lockers aside, this Schedule 1 update has also brought a new mechanic in the form of slot filters. You can now set whitelists or blacklists on slots to inform employees of which items should or shouldn’t go in a particular slot. Furthermore, you can now transfer workers between all your owned properties if you need to shuffle around your system. The full patch notes can be viewed here.