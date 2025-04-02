Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands

Cheats in a game such as Schedule 1 can elevate your drug empire and see you climb to the top of the industry in a flash. There are a range of console commands available to use that will modify your gameplay.
Some cheats are more useful than others. Highlights include adding as much cash to your account as you please, as well as instantly growing all of your illegal plants.
How to use cheats in Schedule 1
To access the console commands, press ESC on your keyboard and click on Settings. Under the Game tab, you can toggle Console Commands on by checking the circle icon. When you exit the pause menu, press tilde to bring up the Console Commands bar. From here, you can type your command into the bar and hit enter to activate it.
Here are all the console commands in Schedule 1 and the effect that they’ll have on your game:
- freecam – Toggles free cam mode
- save – Forces a save
- settime – Sets the time of day to the specific 24-hour time you input
- give – Gives the player the specified item and quantity you input
- clearinventory – Clears the player’s inventory
- changecash – Changes the player’s cash balance by the specified amount you input
- changebalance – Changes the player’s online balance by the specified amount you input
- addxp – Adds the specified amount of experience points you input
- spawnvehicle – Spawns a vehicle at the player’s location
- setmovespeed – Sets the player’s move speed multiplier
- setjumpforce – Sets the player’s jump force multiplier
- teleport – Teleports the player to the specified location
- setowned – Sets the specified property or business as owned
- packageproduct – Packages the equipped product with the specified packaging
- setstaminareserve – Sets the player’s stamina reserve (default 100) to the specified amount
- raisewanted – Raises the player’s wanted level
- lowerwanted –Lowers the player’s wanted level
- clearwanted – Clears the player’s wanted level
- sethealth – Sets the player’s health to the specified amount
- settimescale – Sets the time scale. Default 1
- setvar (setvar < variable >< value >) – Sets the value of the specified variable
- setqueststate (setqueststate < questname >< state >) – Sets the state of the specified quest
- setquestentrystate (setquestentrystate < questname >< entry index >< state >) – Sets the state of the specified quest entry
- setemotion – Sets the facial expression of the player’s avatar
- setunlocked (setunlock < npc_id >) – Unlocks the given NPC
- setrelationship (setrelationship < npc_id >) – Sets the relationship scaler of the given NPC. Range is 0-5.
- addemployee – Adds an employee of the specified type to the given property
- setdiscovered – Sets the specified product as discovered
- growplants – Sets all plants in the world fully grown
- setlawintensity – Sets the intensity of law enforcement activity on a scale of 0-10
- setquality – Sets the quality of the currently equipped item
- bind – Binds the given key to the given command
- unbind – Removes the given bind
- clearbinds – Clears all binds
- hideui – Hides all on-screen UI
- disable – Disables the specified GameObject
- enable – Enables the specified GameObject
- endtutorial – Forces the tutorial to end immediately (only if the player is actually in the tutorial)
- disablenpcasset – Disabled the given asset under all NPCs
- showfps – Shows FPS label
- hidefps – Hides FPS label