Schedule 1: All Cheats and Console Commands

Cheats in a game such as Schedule 1 can elevate your drug empire and see you climb to the top of the industry in a flash. There are a range of console commands available to use that will modify your gameplay.

Some cheats are more useful than others. Highlights include adding as much cash to your account as you please, as well as instantly growing all of your illegal plants.

More Schedule 1 guides

Schedule 1: How to Change Clothes | Schedule 1: How to get Customers |

How to use cheats in Schedule 1

To access the console commands, press ESC on your keyboard and click on Settings. Under the Game tab, you can toggle Console Commands on by checking the circle icon. When you exit the pause menu, press tilde to bring up the Console Commands bar. From here, you can type your command into the bar and hit enter to activate it.

Here are all the console commands in Schedule 1 and the effect that they’ll have on your game: