Schedule 1: Where to Find Cartel Dealers

The Schedule 1 Cartel update has left the Steam beta branch and your narcotics empire is facing its biggest challenge yet. As you try and grow your business, you will be ambushed by the Benzies family Cartel, and you must decrease their influence to establish yourself as the one and only drug lord in Hyland Point. One way to interrupt the proceedings of the Cartel in Schedule 1 is to sabotage Cartel dealers.

Cartel dealers work the same way as dealers hired by players. NPCs that aren’t a customer of yours will contact Cartel dealers and then they’ll go out to complete their order, before returning home. Since they’re a threat to the expansion of your business, you’ll want to keep an eye on Cartel dealers, or even take them out with a weapon.

Where to find Cartel dealers in Schedule 1

Interrupting deals and taking out a dealer will decrease Cartel influence. It appears that if you unlock all customers in a region, the Cartel dealer in that region won’t have anyone to sell to. However, you can wait for a dealer to emerge from their home to go on a deal and attack them. Cartel dealers reside at the following locations, also marked on the map, below:

The boarded-up building next to the Tattoo Shop

The Crimson Canary

Billy’s house, by the police checkpoint near the purchasable Warehouse

At the apartment opposite the Laundromat

The building next to Jane’s camper van

If you knock out and kill a dealer, Cartel influence will decrease. Additionally, this will prevent Cartel dealers from completing any orders they may receive, giving you the chance to acquire their customers.

Moreover, you can pickpocket Cartel dealers in order to steal any product or cash they may have on them. The Benzies will send their recruits to jump your dealers, so that’s one way to get your own back.

Now you know the location of the Cartel dealers in Schedule 1, you can get the upper-hand by disrupting your rivals.