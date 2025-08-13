Chibi-Robo! Scuttles Into Nintendo Switch Online This Month

Is it not for everyone? It could be for you.

Chibi-Robo! is the next game coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

What Is Chibi-Robo?

Chibi-Robo! is a platform adventure game released for the Gamecube. It originally released in 2005 in Japan, and then came to the West a year later.

You play the eponymous Chibi-Robo, a miniaturized automaton who helps around in the home of the Sandersons. Your job is to help around the Sandersons home. You do ‘good deeds’ for the family – and their toys – to earn Happy Points. When you earn enough points you can rank up to be a Super Chibi-Robo.

Why Have I Never Heard Of This Nintendo Game?

It’s really likely you don’t know about Chibi-Robo if you’re Gen Z. But it could also be true if you passed on the GameCube in its time.

It’s a cult favorite among Nintendo fans, but Chibi-Robo! was not successful enough to become one of Nintendo’s many important franchises. Nintendo’s most successful franchises are their oldest ones, like Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon.

However, there are also a lot of later Nintendo franchises that proved their worth and became lynchpins of Nintendo’s business. This is what happened to Splatoon, Fire Emblem, and Animal Crossing. Animal Crossing itself is almost as old as Chibi-Robo!

Nintendo Really Tried To Make Chibi-Robo A Thing

Nintendo continued to make Chibi-Robo! games until 2015. They rereleased the first game on the Wii with motion controls in 2009. It also received two Nintendo DS games and two 3DS games.

Nintendo also tried many different things with each game. The last Chibi-Robo game, Chibi-Robo! Zip Lash, was a 2D platformer with its own amiibo. Nintendo could still try with a new game in the future, but this will be the first Chibi-Robo game they have released in a decade.

Should We Try It?

As the trope goes, there are Chibi-Robo fans looking forward to playing the game for the first time. If you have a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, you owe it to yourself to give it a try.

As another trope goes, Chibi-Robo isn’t for everyone. But even if you decide you don’t like it, you may be surprised at the interesting things Nintendo, and the game’s developer Skip!, tried out with this title.

Even if this does not lead to a Chibi-Robo revival, it’s still great for GameCube fans. Nintendo could also add more cult favorites from their GameCube library in the future.

Some fans probably want to get top games like Super Mario Sunshine on their Switch 2. But there are also GameCube games like Odama and Custom Robo that would be worth trying out all over again.

Chibi-Robo! comes to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on August 21. You can watch the official trailer below.