Black Ops 6 Zombies: Shattered Veil Easter Egg Song Guide

The music easter eggs in Call of Duty Zombies have been a fixture of the mode since its inception and they have been going strong during Black Ops 6 Zombies. On Shattered Veil, the game’s fifth map, there is a whole new song for players to listen to when going through the undead hordes. To unlock this song, players will need to know how to activate the musical Easter Egg. Luckily, it’s very simple once you know where to find a few specific items. This guide will show players how to unlock the Shattered Veil Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Unlock the Shattered Veil Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6

Just like most of the other musical Easter Eggs found throughout the history of Call of Duty Zombies, you will need to find 3 unique items found across the map. In the Shattered Veil, Mr. Peeks’ Headphones make another appearance in Black Ops 6 Zombies, once again serving as the item that must be interacted with to trigger the music Easter Egg just as they did in Liberty Falls, Terminus, Citadelle Des Morts, and The Tomb. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all 3 of the headphones and how to start the Shattered Veil Easter Egg song.

The first headphone can be found in the Conservatory, the greenhouse north of the Garden Pond spawn room. Go to the ground floor of the building with a covered statue in the middle. Look in the east corner of the room and you will find this headset on a crate beneath the stairs.

The second headphone is in the Banquette Hall. This is where you find the elevator that leads down to the Mainframe Chamber with S.A.M. and Pack-a-Punch. Look on a shelf in the southwest corner of the hall behind the elevator to find this headset.

The last headset is in the Service Tunnel. Go through the open door to the west of the cell with the HVT Doppleghast and then turn right. Look under the small set of stairs that leads to a small building. You will find the headphones on top of a box.

Once you’ve interacted with all of the Headphones, the song “Falling to Pieces” written by Kevin Sherwood and sung by Malukah will play. Like the other Easter Egg songs of the past, this song can be played during every single game of Shattered Veil but can only be activated once per game.

You can now activate the Shattered Veil Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.