Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Complete the Fatale Dark Ops Challenge

The Dark Ops Challenges are always the most elusive Calling Cards to get in Treyarch’s Call of Duty games. These challenges not only hide the requirements needed to complete them but they are often some of the hardest obstacles to overcome in their respective modes. In Black Ops 6 Zombies, one of the hardest Dark Ops Challenge is called Fatale, which tasks players with defeating 2 of the Amalgam Special Zombies on the Terminus map with a single shot. These massive monsters are some of the tankiest bosses the mode has ever seen, so players who want to get this challenge done might need some help finding a way to take these beasts down. This guide will show players how to defeat two Amalgams with a single shot and compete the Fatale Dark Ops Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

How to Complete the Fatale Dark Ops Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The first obstacle that you will need to overcome to get the Fatale Dark Ops Challenge is to get two Amalgams at the same time The earliest you can do this is around Round 20. The first time an Amalgam will spawn is always on Round 16, though there is only one. The important thing to know about Amalgams is that they don’t need to be defeated to advance through rounds. So, if you defeat all Zombies in a round but keep the Amalgam alive, you will still progress to the next round.

Get to Round 16 and keep the first Amalgam alive. As you make your way to this round and beyond, get your hands on a Rocket Launcher like the CIGMA 28 and start upgrading it. You will want to try to get the weapon as strong as possible before Round 20. I suggest getting it to at least Level 2 Pack-a-Punch and Epic Rarity but if you can get the weapon even stronger before there are two Amalgams, go for it.

With your upgraded CIGMA 28 and two Amalgams alive, now it’s time to start attacking them. I suggest doing this with the Beamsmash as it is great at dealing with Amalgams. I also highly suggest turning on the Zombies Health Bars in the Interface menu in the Settings. This setting on on by default but for players like myself who like to play without the Health Bars, turn it back on just for this game so that you can make sure their health is super low.

Another helpful tip is to go to Temple Island in the northwest corner of the map. In the ruins is an Insta-Kill skull that, when shot, will guarantee the Powerup will spawn. This can provide a little extra damage to the Amalgams to really make sure that you take them down.

Use the Beamsmash to get both Amalgams down to super low health. Once both of them barely have any health left, take out your CIGMA 28 and shoot the ground between them and it should kill them both with a single rocket. If done correctly, the Fatale Dark Ops Challenge will be unlocked.

That is how you get the Fatale Dark Ops Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.