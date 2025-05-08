Fortnite: How to Learn Force Pull and Force Push Abilities

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is a mini season all about Star Wars. Frequent patches continue to roll in to add more Star Wars content to keep the battlefield fresh. The May 8 update has introduced Force Pull and Force Push abilities to Fortnite as a new way to fight towards a victory royale.

Both the Force Pull and Force Push abilities are obtained by learning them at specific characters. No matter which ability you learn, it will be accompanied by a Force Jump which enhances your movement with a double jump.

How to learn Force Pull and Force Push abilities in Fortnite

Mace Windu has joined the Fortnite island as a hologram. The hologram is marked on the map with a purple icon. By interacting with Mace Widu, you will be given the option to learn Force Pull and Force Jump abilities while wielding a Lightsaber. A portal will then spawn that your character will go through to complete the Jedi training and become the owner of the purple Lightsaber.

With the Force Pull ability, you will be able to pull almost anything towards you. Vehicles, enemies, and a whole host of other objects can be in your possession by simply drawing them towards you.

Sith Lord Darth Maul is also in battle royale modes as a hologram, handing out red Lightsabers that allow you to learn the Force Throw and Force Jump abilities. To find Sith Lord Darth Maul’s hologram, go towards the red icon on the map. Again, interacting with his hologram will give you the option to briefly travel through a portal to complete the Jedi training. Then, you’ll be handed a red Lightsaber and be able to Force Throw.

As the name suggests, Force Throw is the complete opposite to Force Pull. Instead, you’ll be able to summon objects around you and throw them at your opponents to deal damage, and at buildings to cause destruction.

There are more Star Wars themed loot pool updates on the way, with Chewbacca arriving with his Wookiee Bowcaster on May 15, while Mandalorians will join the fight from May 22.