Fortnite: Where to Find Chewbacca and get the Legendary Wookiee Bowcaster

The work of a Jedi never stops, or at least that seems to be the case in Fortnite’s Star Wars mini season. There are various missions to complete, whether that’s to save the universe or earn XP to level up your battle pass. Your latest task is to save Chewbacca in Fortnite, but before you can do so, you need intel on his location. Those brave enough to take on the Stormtroopers will get a Legendary Wookiee Bowcaster to shred through a battle royale match.

It seems that Chewbacca has gotten himself into a spot of bother (again.) Just like previous Fortnite crossovers with Star Wars, Chewbacca has joined the island as an NPC and he needs your help to rescue him from the Stormtroopers.

More Fortnite guides

Chewbacca’s location in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Chewbacca will spawn at one of three Imperial Bases on the eastern side of the map. When you’re in the battle bus, expect to see a blue smoke, marking where the Chewbacca NPC is. When you land, be ready to put up a fight against enemy players and Stormtroopers. Chewbacca is being guarded by Stormtroopers and the only way to free the Wookiee warrior from their grasp is to eliminate all the Stormtroopers in the area.

Once you’ve defeated all the Stormtroopers, Chewbacca will join your squad. To thank you for your heroics, he will give you a Legendary version of the Wookiee Bowcaster. The Wookiee Bowcaster fires singular bolts that deal 50 damage, but shots can be charged to shoot a heavier explosive bolt that can deal 100 damage with every shot. It certainly is a powerful tool to have in your arsenal, especially in long range fights, but you need to be accurate.

Chewbacca will remain on your team until he is eliminated or your whole squad dies. It works in a similar way in which Darth Vader joins your squad, albeit with a lot less chatter.