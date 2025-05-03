Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Darth Vader Samurai

Fortnite has launched its biggest Star Wars collaboration to date, focusing the entirety of Chapter 6 Season 3 on the hit franchise. One of the bosses on the map is Darth Vader Samurai and defeating him can add more power to your arsenal during a Fortnite match.

It wouldn’t be a Star Wars season if Darth Vader wasn’t on the Fortnite island. Challenge the Samurai version of Darth Vader to get your hands on his lightsaber and wield special powers to help you achieve a victory royale.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Captain Phasma | Fortnite: All Battle Pass Contents | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin | Fortnite: How to get Sabrina Carpenter Skins | Fortnite: All OG Season 3 Pass Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to Mine Gold Veins | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks |

The power of the dark side

Darth Vader Samurai roams the grounds of Vader Samurai’s Solitude, a new Star Wars point of interest that is located towards the bottom left-hand corner of the map. As soon as you land, begin looting up before fighting Darth Vader Samurai and his troops that guard the area.

When you begin the fight against Darth Vader Samurai, his health bar will appear at the top of your screen. It’s recommended that you fire at the boss from a distance, due to the fact that he will use his lightsaber to dish out damage and deploy the force to draw you in. As always, aiming for the head deals the most damage. Make sure you have plenty of bullets on-hand because Darth Vader Samurai will also use his lightsaber to block incoming projectiles.

Of course, there’s the added challenge of enemy players who are trying to take down Darth Vader Samurai too. Vader Samurai’s Solitude has become a hot drop due to the presence of Darth Vader Samurai, so you’ll have to keep your head on a swivel to stop opponents from eliminating you from the match.

When you fully deplete Darth Vader Samurai’s health bar, he won’t actually die. You’ll then be able to interact with Darth Vader Samurai to bring up the option to learn Force Saber Throw and Force Jump abilities. If you accept, you will walk through a portal and be handed a lightsaber that will give you access to these abilities when equipped.

Challenge the Darth Vader Samurai boss until Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 ends on June 7, 2025.