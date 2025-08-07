Fortnite: How to Defeat The Queen Boss and get all Medallions

Fortnite has transitioned into the Shock ‘N Awesome season and the island is suffering a bug infestation. To fight back, you may want to challenge the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 boss to a duel and acquire a medallion and a mythic weapon for your efforts.

This time around, the Queen is the only boss on the Fortnite island, but it spawns in three locations every match. The point of interest in which you slay the Queen will determine which medallion and mythic weapon you will get once the boss has been eliminated.

The matriarch of all Fortnite bugs

There are three versions of the Queen boss in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, each offering different rewards:

Defeat the Queen at The Hive to receive the Mythic Enhanced Wrecker Revolver and Surge Medallion, which increases movement speed and gives a burst of speed when sliding.

Defeat the Queen at Demon’s Domain to receive the Mythic O.X.R. Assault Rifle and Springleg Medallion, which gives you the ability to double jump, with fall damage immunity.

Defeat the Queen at Ranger’s Ruin to receive the Mythic Sweeper Shotgun and Carapace Medallion which gives 50 Health when you eliminate an opponent, and passively gives 3 Shield per second up to 50 Shield.

To summon the boss, you must destroy all Hive Stashes at either The Hive, Demon’s Domain, or Ranger’s Ruin locations. The Hive Stashes appear as circular, glow orange, and an orange bar will appear at the top of your screen, indicating how close you are to taking out all the Hive Stashes. Be aware, swarms of bugs will try attack you during this phase and while you’re in the boss fight.

Once the final Hive Stash has been destroyed, the Queen will spawn. Deplete the Queen’s huge health bar by firing your weapons at it, but you’ll deal the most damage by shooting at the glowing part of the creature’s neck. The Queen will spit at you, make use of a body slam, and burrow underground to reposition and pop up in a different area, so make sure you’re staying on the move.

When the Queen has been eliminated, the relevant medallion and mythic weapon will drop for you to interact with and add to your loadout. Don’t forget, having a medallion in your inventory makes you visible on the map.