Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 goes by the name of Shock ‘N Awesome and the map has been taken over by a bug invasion. In order to fight off swarms of parasites and any enemy players that cross your path, you’re going to need a strong set of weapons on your side during this Fortnite season.

This season, you’re a member of the O.X.R., the island’s anti-bug military defense force. A mix of new and returning weapons will help you smash through the bugs and fight for that top spot.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 loot pool

Here are the weapons and items that are in core battle royale modes this season:

New

Enhanced Assault Rifle

O.X.R. Rifle

Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle

Leadspitter 3000

Sweeper Shotgun

Double Trouble

Wrecker Revolver

Enhanced Wrecker Revolver

Marksman Wrecker Revolver

Swarmstrike

Bug Blaster

Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher

Exotic SlapBerry Fizz

Unvaulted

Hammer Assault Rifle

Stinger Submachine Gun

Shockwave Launcher

Flare Gun

Crash Pad Jr.

Launch Pad

Slurp Juice

Chug Splash

FlowBerry Fizz

Vaulted

Spire Rifle

Enhanced Spire Rifle

Enhanced Fury Assault Rifle

Outlaw Shotgun

Enhanced Outlaw Shotgun

Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun

Enhanced Twinfire Auto Shotgun

Unstable Yoink Shotgun

Unstable Frostfire Shotgun

Surgefire Submachine Gun

Killswitch Revolvers

Enhanced Hyperburst Pistol

Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol

Kor’s Deadeye DMR

Unstable Thunderclap DMR

Unstable Bounce Grenade

Bass Boost

Ascended Myst

Myst Gauntlets

Myst Form

Storm Beast’s Pom Poms

Wingshot Grappler

Surf Cube

Lightrider’s Surf Cube

Tracking Visor

Shield Bubble Jr.

Krypto Treat

Med-Mist Smoke Grenade

Chug Jug

Superman Call

Dash Sprite

Superman Sprite

Storm Caller Boon

Speed Healer Boon

Combat Acrobat Boon

Heightened Senses Boon

Infernal Defenses Medallion

Shrouded Striker Medallion

More will be added to your arsenal throughout the season. The Hammerhead Choppa, for example, has already been revealed to be joining the game later in the season and it allows you to briefly hover mid-air, while you switch seats to lay down suppressing fire on the other side.