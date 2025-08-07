Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 goes by the name of Shock ‘N Awesome and the map has been taken over by a bug invasion. In order to fight off swarms of parasites and any enemy players that cross your path, you’re going to need a strong set of weapons on your side during this Fortnite season.
This season, you’re a member of the O.X.R., the island’s anti-bug military defense force. A mix of new and returning weapons will help you smash through the bugs and fight for that top spot.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 loot pool
Here are the weapons and items that are in core battle royale modes this season:
New
- Enhanced Assault Rifle
- O.X.R. Rifle
- Eradicator O.X.R. Rifle
- Leadspitter 3000
- Sweeper Shotgun
- Double Trouble
- Wrecker Revolver
- Enhanced Wrecker Revolver
- Marksman Wrecker Revolver
- Swarmstrike
- Bug Blaster
- Shock n’ Slow Shockwave Launcher
- Exotic SlapBerry Fizz
Unvaulted
- Hammer Assault Rifle
- Stinger Submachine Gun
- Shockwave Launcher
- Flare Gun
- Crash Pad Jr.
- Launch Pad
- Slurp Juice
- Chug Splash
- FlowBerry Fizz
Vaulted
- Spire Rifle
- Enhanced Spire Rifle
- Enhanced Fury Assault Rifle
- Outlaw Shotgun
- Enhanced Outlaw Shotgun
- Enhanced Sentinel Pump Shotgun
- Enhanced Twinfire Auto Shotgun
- Unstable Yoink Shotgun
- Unstable Frostfire Shotgun
- Surgefire Submachine Gun
- Killswitch Revolvers
- Enhanced Hyperburst Pistol
- Unstable Voltage Burst Pistol
- Kor’s Deadeye DMR
- Unstable Thunderclap DMR
- Unstable Bounce Grenade
- Bass Boost
- Ascended Myst
- Myst Gauntlets
- Myst Form
- Storm Beast’s Pom Poms
- Wingshot Grappler
- Surf Cube
- Lightrider’s Surf Cube
- Tracking Visor
- Shield Bubble Jr.
- Krypto Treat
- Med-Mist Smoke Grenade
- Chug Jug
- Superman Call
- Dash Sprite
- Superman Sprite
- Storm Caller Boon
- Speed Healer Boon
- Combat Acrobat Boon
- Heightened Senses Boon
- Infernal Defenses Medallion
- Shrouded Striker Medallion
More will be added to your arsenal throughout the season. The Hammerhead Choppa, for example, has already been revealed to be joining the game later in the season and it allows you to briefly hover mid-air, while you switch seats to lay down suppressing fire on the other side.