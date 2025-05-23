Fortnite: How to Recruit Mandalorian

Due to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 being all about Star Wars, it isn’t a surprise that familiar faces from the hit franchise are joining the battle royale. Next up is Mandalorian, and Fortnite players can recruit different types of Mandalorian specialists in a match.

There’s quite the selection of NPCs to recruit in Chapter 6 Season 3. Defeating Darth Vader will see him join your squad and you can interact with him using AI functionalities. Additionally, saving Chewbacca from the grasp of the Stormtroopers will slot him into your team. Before you can persuade the Mandalorians to join your side, you are going to have to prove yourself. A set of quests will do the trick and you will earn XP rewards along the way.

Another force joins the fight

There are four Mandalorians on the map, each belonging to a different specialist category. Here are all the available options and where each Mandalorian is situated on the island:

Medic Mandalorian – West of Outlaw Oasis, towards the edge of the map

West of Outlaw Oasis, towards the edge of the map Heavy Mandalorian – To the northeast of Shining Span, towards the edge of the map

To the northeast of Shining Span, towards the edge of the map Scout Mandalorian – By the lake that is northeast of Canyon Crossing

By the lake that is northeast of Canyon Crossing Supply Mandalorian – Northeast of Magic Mosses, at the Imperial Base across the river

Before you can add any type of Mandalorian to your squad, you need to earn their trust. To do so, you must complete Mandalorian story quests by speaking to one of the four Mandalorians to start the questline. The story quests you need to complete task you with visiting scout-marked outposts, tracking down three pieces of intel, and sharing the intel with the Mandalorians on the map. The intel you need will already be marked for you, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding it.

Once you’ve shared what you know with either of the Mandalorians, you will be able to purchase their items with gold bars and recruit them to have their specialist capabilities on your side.