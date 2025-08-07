Fortnite: How to Increase O.X.R. Rank

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 goes by the name of Shock ‘N Awesome and the map has been taken over by a bug invasion. As a member of the O.X.R., the island’s anti-bug military defense force, it’s your job to eliminate any pests, gooey nests and egg sacs included. During a Fortnite battle royale match, you can increase your O.X.R rank to earn powerful loot along the way.

Your O.X.R rank is similar to your Hero rank in Chapter 6 Season 3. However, the way in which you receive rewards associated with your O.X.R rank has changed in comparison.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Exotic Unstable Bounce Grenade | Fortnite: How to get Superman’s Call Crystal Mythic | Fortnite: How to Unlock Superman Skins | Fortnite: How to Play Red Light, Green Light | Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: All Weapons and Items in Squid Grounds Reload | Fortnite: How to get Bruno Mars Skins | Fortnite: How to Defeat Kor Boss | Fortnite: How to Defeat Daigo the Mask Maker | Fortnite: How to Increase Hero Rank | Fortnite: How to use Krypto Treats | Fortnite: All Hero Items and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen |

How to increase your O.X.R rank in Fortnite

As you’re eliminating bugs, enemy players, and looting Chests, your O.X.R. rank will increase. All players will start each match with C rank, and can rise through the ranks of B, A, S, and S+. O.X.R. rank is shared among all members of a party. Your rank can be viewed on the right-hand side of your screen at any point during a match.

Each time you rank up, an O.X.R. Drop Pod full of loot will be sent to your location, no matter where you are on the map. Each drop pod you earn includes a Super Soldier Boon.

The Super Soldier Boons exclusively from O.X.R Drop Pods are:

Super Soldier Boon: Rank B – Reduces Energy consumption when sprinting.

Super Soldier Boon: Rank A – Rank B ability + increases reload speed.

Super Soldier Boon: Rank S – Rank B and A abilities + reduces weapon recoil and spread.

Super Soldier Boon: Rank S+ – Rank B, A, and S abilities + increases sprint speed and gives you unlimited Energy.

At rank A, you’ll also earn access to O.X.R. Bunkers containing exotic weapons. Make it all the way to rank S+ and you’ll get a drop pod that’s guaranteed to contain a Mythic weapon.

As you progress through your match, keep an eye on the sky for an incoming drop pod (and bugs) when you level up your O.X.R rank. You never know, what the drop pod contains could help you achieve a victory royale.