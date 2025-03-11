LEGO Fortnite: All Goldrush Gallery Pass Contents

Ever wanted to turn your home into a museum, start your own workshop, or kit out your base with cactus cosmetics? Well now you can, as LEGO Fortnite has received a Goldrush Gallery Pass containing all this and more.

Unlock free and premium rewards within the Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass to use across your world, as well as LEGO Fortnite Odyssey and LEGO Fortnite Brick Life by earning XP in any Fortnite mode, not just LEGO experiences. To claim the premium rewards as you earn XP, purchase the Goldrush Gallery Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks or get it with a Fortnite Crew subscription.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Unlock Outlaw Midas Skins | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: All New Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Defeat Fletcher Kane | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks | Fortnite: How to get the Zapotron | Fortnite: All OG Season 2 Pass Cosmetics |

LEGO Fortnite Goldrush Gallery Pass rewards

This pass is made up of four pages of rewards, including some freebies. As soon as you purchase the LEGO-exclusive battle pass, a new Rebel Oro LEGO skin will instantly unlock and will be available to equip.

Page 1

Rebel Oro LEGO Style outfit (instant unlock)

Drafting Workshop decor bundle

Crackling Skull Gallery decor bundle (free tier)

Oro’s Abode decor bundle

Banner Icon

Painter’s Paradise decor bundle

Essentials decor bundle (free tier)

Sculpture Gallery decor bundle

Page 2

Ode to Oro decor bundle

Studio Essentials decor bundle (free tier)

Golden Gallery decor bundle

Built Together jam track

Artist’s Loft decor bundle (free tier)

Welding Essentials decor bundle

Golden Peel Gallery decor bundle

Page 3

Tragedy emote

Saguaro Sunset Odds and Ends decor bundle (free tier)

Cacti Dining decor bundle

Banner Icon (free tier)

Autobody Workshop decor bundle

Artist’s Workshop decor bundle (free tier)

Mechanic’s Workshop decor bundle

A Prickly Night’s Sleep decor bundle

Page 4

Cactus Comfort Bathroom decor bundle

Fresh Nopales Kitchen decor bundle (free tier)

Engine Starter Workshop decor bundle

Loot Stash emote

Cozy Cactus Living decor bundle (free tier)

Prickly Work decor bundle

Carmine Rosso LEGO Style outfit

The Goldrush Gallery LEGO Pass will be live until Chapter 6 Season 2 ends on May 2, 2025. There’s more than enough time to rack up the XP you need in your favorite modes to make your way through every item. Don’t forget, story, weekly, daily, and milestone quests across a variety of Fortnite experiences all offer XP rewards.