Fortnite: All OG Season 3 Pass Cosmetics

Fortnite OG players can now hop back into Season 3 to use its nostalgic weapons, return to the Lucky Landing point of interest, and add themed cosmetics to lockers through the OG pass.

Similar to last season, the 45 rewards that make up the OG Season 3 battle pass are inspired by that of Chapter 1 Season 3. The skins and matching cosmetics are revamped versions of Power Chord, Raven, and Rex.

A trip down memory lane

The OG pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks to own. Here are all the cosmetics that players can unlock through purchasing the OG pass, or by simply working through the free tiers on each page.

Page 1

Power Punk Outfit (included with OG pass purchase)

Anarchist AMP Back Bling

The Storms Spray (free tier)

Punk Powerglider Glider

Banner Icon

The Rebel Pickaxe (free tier)

Punk Show Emote

Punk Rock Weapon Wrap

Page 2

Pastel Skulls Contrail

Bubblegum Punk Powerglider (free tier)

The Storms – Live! Loading Screen

The Rebel Punk Pink Pickaxe (free tier)

Bubblegum Punk AMP Back Bling

Crypunk Emoticon

Bubblegum Power Punk Outfit

Page 3

Bone Breaker Emote

Dine and Dash Loading Screen (free tier)

R3X Claws Pickaxe

Horizon Rider Glider

Toony R3X Emoticon

Saur Soarer Contrail (free tier)

R3X Tail Back Bling

Mecha R3X Outfit

Page 4

Extinction Armor R3X Claws Pickaxe

Mecha Wrecks Weapon Wrap (free tier)

R3X The Dominator Spray

Extinction Armor R3X Tail Back Bling (free tier)

Banner Icon

Extinction Armor Horizon Rider Glider

Extinction Armor Mecha R3X Outfit

Page 5

Nevermore Wings Glider

The Pinfeather Pickaxe

Banner Icon (free tier)

Fowl Mantle Back Bling

Nightfall Contrail

The Raven Knight Spray (free tier)

Sir Raven’s Honor Weapon Wrap

Sir Raven Outfit

Page 6

Storm’s End Pinfeather

Ravenheart Emoticon (free tier)

Knight of the Storm Loading Screen

Storm’s End Nevermore Glider

Raven’s Legion Emote (free tier)

Storm’s End Fowl Mantle Back Bling

Storm’s End Sir Raven Outfit

To progress through the Fortnite OG pass, you simply need to earn XP. That XP doesn’t have to be earned in OG playlists, but any XP you rack up across all modes counts towards the OG pass. All rewards are available to claim until OG Season 3 ends on June 8, 2025.