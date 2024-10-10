LEGO Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen

LEGO Fortnite is about to get a whole lot spookier with the v31.40 Brick or Treat update. A new LEGO Pass will allow you to earn rewards to get your world in the Halloween spirit, while a Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Town Hall bundle will hit the store. If the frights are too much to handle solo, LEGO Fortnite will add split screen, allowing you to carry out your tasks with a friend by your side.

Although couch co-op is becoming a thing of the past, it still has its place and LEGO Fortnite is a fantastic mode to plug in and play with your friends. Visually, split screen looks the same as it does in battle royale modes, with both characters displayed on the screen to separate each side.

More Fortnite guides

How to play split screen in LEGO Fortnite

To get started with LEGO Fortnite split screen, select the mode from the Discover tab to enter the lobby. Then, connect a second controller to your Xbox or PlayStation and select a second player’s console account. Just like split screen in Fortnite battle royale modes, guest accounts aren’t supported, so you need to make sure you have a second console account set up.

Once you select the console account, you’ll be asked to link the second player to their Epic Games account to access their cosmetics and quests. When the second user successfully logs in, their LEGO character will appear in the lobby.

Then, when you start a LEGO Fornite game, whether you’re jumping into a new world or loading into an existing one, split screen will automatically begin.

It’s worth noting that split screen is only available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It’s unknown if the feature will make its way onto PC and Nintendo Switch, but it’s unlikely, considering the fact that split screen isn’t available on those platforms for any mode.

Split screen will arrive in LEGO Fortnite with the roll out of the Halloween update on October 11, 2024.