Fortnite: How to get Ice Spice Mythic Rifle and Grappler

When it comes to Mythic weapons in Chapter 2 Remix, there are a limited amount compared to previous seasons. However, the Week 3 update has brought two exciting new additions to battle royale modes.

Ice Spice isn’t the only star on the rap scene to take their talents to the Fortnite Island. The season kicked off with Snoop Dogg taking over the Doggpound and Eminem has made a return. They all wield their own Mythic weapons, but Ice Spice’s have the edge in Chapter 2 Remix.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All XP Gnome Locations | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Ice Spice Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: All Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Free Golden Scythe Pickaxe | Fortnite: What are Kicks and How to get Them | Fortnite: How to get TNTina’s Mythic Ka-Boom Bow | Fortnite: How to get Meowdas’ Mythic Peow Peow Rifle | Fortnite: How to get Snoop Dogg’s Mythic Drum Gun | Fortnite: All New, Unvaulted, and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix | Fortnite: How to get the Free Juice WRLD Skin | Fortnite: All Unvaulted and Vaulted Weapons | Chapter 2 Remix Reload | Fortnite: What is Sleep Mode? | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin |

How to get the Ice Spice Mythic Rifle and Grappler in Fortnite

Before you can get your hands on the new Mythics, you must track down Ice Spice. The boss can be found at the Ice Isle point of interest which replaces Shark Island. It remains at the top left corner of the map and is now a marked location. Ice Spice roams around the inside of the shopping mall that’s on the island, but the area is also guarded by GHOST Henchmen.

Similar to other bosses on the Fortnite island, Ice Spice has a health bar that you’ll need to chip through. When you land at Ice Isle, make sure you loot up and have plenty of ammunition on-hand. As long as you dodge her attacks, Ice Spice is fairly easy to eliminate.

Once you defeat Ice Spice, she will drop her Mythic Rifle and Grappler, along with a Shark keycard which will open a nearby vault. The Ice Spice Mythic Rifle deals the most damage out of all the Mythics in Chapter 2 Remix. Also, it activates a temporary rage effect after use that increases movement speed. As for the Grappler, it has unlimited uses and grants an ice effect for a short time, allowing you to slip and slide with ice blocks on your feet.

Ice Spice is expected to remain on the Fortnite island for the remainder of Chapter 2 Remix.