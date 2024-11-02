Fortnite: What are Kicks and How to get Them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is here and the star of the show is the return of the original Chapter 2 map, featuring all the points of interest fans know and love. Apart from the updates already made, there’s plenty more content to look forward to. Ice Spice is gearing up to bring two Mythic weapons to the game, there will be a Remix Finale live event, and the introduction of a new cosmetic in the form of Kicks. To prepare for the debut of Kicks in Fortnite, we’ve got all the details on what they are and how you can snag yourself some.

Already, Fortnite has an abundance of cosmetics for players to customize their character with. The item store is updated every day and remains packed with a whole host of skins, LEGO Fortnite content, Jam Tracks, and more.

More Fortnite guides

What are Fortnite Kicks?

Put simply, Kicks are shoes. The initial lineup of Kicks will extend the ongoing Nike and Jordan brand collaborations, along with some Fortnite originals. According to Epic Games, Kicks will be compatible with over 500 of the most popular Fortnite skins to begin with. Then, it’s expected that over 95% of outfits will be compatible with kicks by the spring of next year.

The first pair of Kicks to hit Fortnite will be Air Jordans, sporting black, white, and red colors. They will unlock in the Chapter 2 Remix battle pass on November 12 and can be acquired by working through the Dynamo TNTina quest pages. As a result, the Kicks will only be available to those who have purchased the battle pass for 950 V-Bucks.

As for the first pair of Fortnite originals, they will be available to purchase from in in-game store starting from November 12. It’s unknown what the price point will be, but more details will be announced closer to the launch date.

