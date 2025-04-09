Along with the return of the Ray Gun Mark II on the Shattered Veil Zombies map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there are also several variants of the Wonder Weapon that players can unlock. Similar to the weapons on the Black Ops 4 map Alpha Omega, these weapons completely change how the weapon performs, with the Shattered Veil versions also coming with their own unique passive abilities. One of these Ray Guns is known as the Mark II-P and tasks players with finding a hidden cave and fighting some tough enemies to acquire. This guide will show players how to get the Ray Gun Mark II-P on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II-P on Shattered Veil

Before you can unlock any of the Mark II upgrade variants, you need to get the base version of the Ray Gun Mark II. This can be gotten from the Mystery Box or by completing an Easter Egg quest to get one for free. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to unlock a free Ray Gun Mark II for a more in-depth explanation of the quest, but here is a quick breakdown:

Kill the Lab Technician in the Mainframe Chamber. This Zombie will start spawning on Round 10. Pick up the Floppy Disk.

Use the disk on the computer in the East Foyer to print out a protocol name.

Decipher the protocol with the letters on the chalkboard in the Nursery to get a number code.

Enter the code into the number pad next to the cell holding the HVT Doppleghast in the Service Tunnel.

Defeat the Doppleghast and pick up the Severed Arm it drops.

Open the glass case in the Armory found in the Supply Depot to unlock the Ray Gun Mark II.

You will also need to get an Empty Canister. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on all of the Empty Canister locations to get a more in-depth breakdown of where to find these important items. Here is a simplified explanation of where you can find each of these canisters.

Use an LT-53 Kazimir at the window under the Double Tap Root Beer Perk Machine at the Rear Patio location.

Use 2 Combat Axes to cause a gas leak in the Service Tunnel. Then use an explosive on the tube to the left of the elevator in the Mainframe Chamber.

Shoot the blue crystals with the Mark II. These crystals are in the Conservatory, outside the Nursery, in the East Foyer, and on the ceiling of the Service Tunnel. One of these crystals will drop the canister.

To get the Mark II-P, you will need to find two mirrors called Reflectors that are hidden around the map. These Reflectors will spawn in the same locations every time you play Shattered Veil and they can be collected at any time.

One Reflector is in a fountain outside the Conservatory to the right of the Quick Revive Perk Machine.

The other Reflector is in a fountain outside the Nursery to the west of the PhD Flopper Perk Machine.

Now that you have the Reflectors, you need to gain access to the Serpent Mound secret cave. To access this area you will need to find the Essence Bomb. This item can be found in one of the white Janus crates found around the map. These boxes will drop loot or spawn a Vermin when broken. When one box is broken, it will drop the Essence Bomb. This is random in every game.

Go to the Service Tunnel beneath the mansion and go to the left of the Level 3 Armor Wall Buy to find some rubble in the wall. Interact with it to plant the bomb. This will open a passage down into a secret cave with a large statue of the Greylorm boss from Modern Warfare Zombies.

Go to the wall opposite the entrance to the cave and then look right to find a canister charging station. You can put an Empty Canister in this machine.

When the Canister is inserted into the machine, a beam of light will come from a crystal near the center of the room. You will need to direct this light to the 3 Doppleghast statues around the room. You can do this by using the Reflectors. Follow the beam of light to a stand near the cave’s entrance. Interact with the stand to place a Reflector. Melee the Reflector twice and it will send the beam to the Doppleghast statue at the south end of the room. Melee the crystal that the light is coming from to send an orb through the light. When it hits the statue, it will spawn a Doppleghast. Defeat the Doppleghast to complete this step.

Melee the Reflector to send the beam of light to a second stand at the west end of the room. Place your second Reflector here and it will send a beam of light to the Doppleghast statue near the cave’s entrance. Melee the crystal and defeat the Doppleghast that spawns from the statue.

Pick up the second Reflector and melee the first Reflector once to send the light up to an opening in the wall. Go through a passage at the north end of the room and follow the path up to reach a third stand. Place a Reflector here and melee it once to send the beam of light to the last Doppleghast statue at the north end of the room. Melee the crystal. This will release a HVT Doppleghast so it will be tougher the the ones you fought before.

Once all 3 Doppleghasts are defeated, the Empty Canister will be charged and will become the Light Canister. Go back to the charging machine and pick up the canister.

Go to the Director’s Office and interact with the yellow workbench to insert the Light Canister into it. Interact with the workbench to craft the Ray Gun Mark II-P. This will turn your Mark II into a shotgun that has the chance to drop a sigil upon killing a Zombie. If you stand on this sigil, you will become invincible for a short time. Pack-a-Punch this weapon to turn it into the Porter’s Mark II-Persistence.

You can now upgrade your Wonder weapon to the Ray Gun Mark II-P on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.