On the Citadelle Des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, there is a cannon atop the castle’s walls that eventually becomes a fast travel method that can get players quickly back to the spawn room. There is however a small Easter Egg that allows you to fix the cannon and change where it is being aimed, allowing you to use it to fast travel to a different part of the map. Players will need to know where to find the pieces required to fix the cannon to use this new fast travel method. This guide will show players how to fix the cannon on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Fix the Cannon on Citadelle Des Morts

As you make your way through the start of each game of Citadelle Des Morts, you will need to use the cannon to blast open the entrance to the castle. When you rotate the cannon and fire it, the wheel you use to move the cannon will fly off the machine. You will need to repair this mechanism to rotate the cannon and use it to fast travel to a secondary location. This requires you to find 2 items that are hidden around the map.

The first piece that can be found is in the Town Square spawn room. Go to the south part of the square and look at the pile of boxes, crates, and fruit blocking the exit to the town. In this pile leaning against a crate is the wheel used to move the cannon. Hold interact on the wheel to pick it up.

Go to the Dining Hall in the castle. This is the room where you will be able to get the Elemental Swords and where the Vulture Aid Perk Machine is located. Go to the northeast corner of the first floor of this room to find a blowtorch sitting on the ground. Interact with the blowtorch to pick it up.

You can now take both of these items to the mechanism next to the cannon and fix it by holding the interact button on it. You can crank the wheel to turn the cannon to face the castle. You can now spend 500 Essence to get shot out of the cannon and quickly get to the Dining Hall. You can spin the cannon back toward the spawn room at any time by cranking the wheel again.

You now know how to fix the cannon and unlock the new fast travel path on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.