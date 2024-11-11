Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Beat Patient 13 | Terminus Boss Fight Guide

The Terminus Main Quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies has one of the deadlines and most challenging boss fights the game mode has ever seen. This massive sea monster known as Patient 13 is the final obstacle between a successful Easter Egg completion and a demoralizing failure. Players that need some help on how to take down this monster have come to the right place. This guide will show players how to Beat the Patient 13 Boss Fight on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Beat the Patient 13 Boss Fight in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Before you go into the fight against Patient 13, you need to make sure you have the right equipment or this battle will crush you. While it is possible to beat the battle with just about any weapon if you’re skilled enough, several options will not only make this battle easy but can trivialize it. For example, the CIGMA 28 rocket launcher that is fully upgraded and the Full Auto Gobblegum, which will allow you to shoot unlimited ammo for a short period of time, can end the boss fight before the boss has a chance to even attack you. This is a great way to fully avoid the battle but we are going to give you some suggestions and a full breakdown of the fight just in case you want to actually battle the massive beast.

The Akimbo GS45 Pistols are a personal favorite for this fight since they become the classic Mustang and Sally weapons and turn these pistols into a pair of grenade launchers. You will need to make sure that you get the pistols to Pack-a-Punch Level 3 and Legendary Rarity to deal massive damage to the horde and the boss. Also, get the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon to at least Pack-a-Punch Level 2 since its alt-fire mode will greatly help slow down the horde to escape dangerous situations. The Chopper Gunner Scorestreak is also a necessity since it can be both a get-out-of-jail-free card if you get trapped and also destroys the boss’s health.

As for some Gobblegums you should consider, we already explained why Free Fire is great here. Cache Back will provide a free Max Ammo Powerup in case you need to quickly get some bullets. If you’re playing with a team, Phoenix Up is great since it will instantly revive all downed teammates and will have them keep all their perks.

Getting all the Perks on a map is the best way to go but the ones that are necessary are Juggernog, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, and Deadshot Daiquiri. PHD Flopper is also required if you plan on using explosive weapons since the perk will make you immune to self-inflicted explosive damage. Some Augments we suggest are the Probiotic Major Augment for Juggernog for that extra 50 HP, the Supercharged Major Augment on Speed Cola for faster Field Upgrade charges, The Dead Head and Dead Draw Augments are great for Deadshot Daquiri since the further increase Critical Damage and reduce hipfire spread, respectively.

With all that said, it’s time to talk about the boss.

To defeat Patient 13, you will need to bring its health down to zero while battling through its different phases. The boss will transfer between its phases after losing a third of its health with each phase transition being marked by it submerging itself and then resurfacing after you survive a wave of Zombies. The first phase doesn’t have too much to worry about. It has a massive slam attack that sees the sea creature crush anything that is in front of it with its tentacles. This includes players and any Zombies. You can deal damage to the boss by shooting it but you need to hit a glowing red orb on the creature’s left and right shoulders, to do Critical Damage. Focus all your damage on this spot until it changes to another one of the orbs. An important thing to note here is that any Zombies that the boss kills won’t drop any items so if you need Armor Plates, make sure you kill any Armored Zombies or Manglers you see before the boss does.

After getting through the first third of the boss’s health and surviving the wave of Zombies to get your Max Ammo, the boss will return for Phase 2. The second phase includes a few new attacks. One of the new parts of this phase is when the boss glows orange. At this point, you will need to shoot the boss in its open mouth at its center while avoiding its powerful slam attacks.

The boss can also raise its tentacles to shoot gas down at you. You stop this phase, you will need to break the tentacles by targeting the glowing yellow puss on the tentacles. The boss will cycle between these two stances during the second phase until you bring its health down another third.

Once the boss is down to its final third of health, it will submerge and you will need to get through another wave of Zombies. This wave will include the deadly Amalgam enemy and this Elite Zombies will now be part of the waves that attack while you target the boss so be careful these deadly foes don’t bring an end to your run. Once the boss returns, it’s time for the final Phase. Phase 3 has some of the most dangerous attacks. One of these attacks sees the boss shoot out its tongue at the center of the arena. If it touches a player, it will grab them and pull them into the monster’s mouth. The only way to escape is to shoot the glowing orb on its shoulder. If you are pulled into the mouth, you will be spit out and will go down unless you are very close to full health and armor.

The final attack the boss can do is when it turns blue, during which its weak point is its glowing eyes. If the boss raises its tentacles above its head and starts charging energy, GET BEHIND COVER IMMEDIATELY! If you are hit by this move, you will instantly go down and could end your run right then and there. The boss cycles through every single stance that you’ve seen throughout the fight during this phase so be prepared for everything. I suggest getting Patient 13’s health down to where the bar is just under its name and then using the Chopper Gunner to finish it off safely. Just keep avoiding its attacks and targeting its weaknesses and you will bring down Dr. Modi’s most twisted experiment.

You can now take down Patient 13 and finish the Terminus Main Quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.