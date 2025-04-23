The Wunderwaffe DG-2 is one of the most iconic Wonder Weapons in Call of Duty Zombies and makes its return in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the map Shattered Veil. This powerful lightning rifle is the best option when players need to deal with the hordes of the undead so allow me to explain how to get it for absolutely free! This guide will show players how to get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 on Shattered Veil

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 can be obtained by pure chance by relying on the Mystery Box, but there is a way to get a guaranteed Wonder Weapon. The first thing you will need to do is complete any of the painting liminal space rituals that you will come across during the Main Quest Easter Egg. Each of these paintings requires you to get a specific variant of the Ray Gun Mark II and find an item that is hidden behind a puzzle in the mansion. You can do any of these and only need to do one to gain access to the free Wunderwaffe Easter Egg. Here is a breakdown of all the painting liminal space puzzles.

Josiah Shem Painting

The Josiah Shem Painting can be found in the Baquet Hall to the left of the elevator. You will need to use the Mark II-P for this ritual. Interact with the machine to the left of the painting and then kill Zombies near it to charge the painting. Once enough souls have been channeled into the painting, it will open a portal into the liminal space.

Go into the liminal space and pick up a red wine bottle from the dining table. You will need this for the following step.

There are 3 chalices in Shattered Veil that you will need to fill with wine from the bottle found in the liminal space. When you find these chalices, you will need to interact with them to pour the wine. This will spawn an Elder Disciple that you will need to defeat.

The first chalice is on a table in the Bottlery in the northwest corner of the map.

The next chalice is on a bench in the Overlook above the mansion’s entrance.

The last chalice is on a bench to the north of the bridge in the Garden Pond spawn room.

When each of these Disciples is defeated, a red number will be written on the walls of the Banquet Hall. There is a number to the left of the elevator, one behind the elevator, and one to the right of the elevator.

Go to the West Hallway and look to the right of the Death Perception Perk Machine to find a safe. Enter the left, back, and then right numbers into the safe to open it. You will find the Antler Carving relic inside.

Go into the Shem liminal space and interact with the altar inside to place the Sentinel Artifact. This will spawn an Elder Disciple that is surrounded by a defensive bubble that can only be broken with the Mark II-P. When you defeat this Disciple, you will charge the Artifact. Pick up the Artifact and the painting will reopen and allow you to leave the liminal space.

Sam Colten Painting

The Sam Colten painting can be found in the Library in the east part of the mansion. You will need to use the Mark II-R for this ritual. Interact with the machine to the left of the painting and then kill Zombies near it to charge the painting. Once enough souls have been channeled into the painting, it will open a portal into the liminal space.

You will need to collect 3 items that can only be seen while using the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade. These items are the Radiation ID Badge, the Ledger, and the Audio Log. Each of these items has a few different spawn locations that we will break down for you.

The ID Badge can be found in 1 of 3 fireplaces in the manor. One can be found in the East Foyer to the left of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine.

There is another fireplace in the Study.

The final fireplace is to the left of the elevator in the Banquette Hall.

Use Aether Shroud when near these fireplaces and you will find a ghostly ID Badge in one of them.

The Ledger can be found on 1 of 2 desks found around the mansion. One is at the top of the stairs on the second floor of the East Foyer.

The other location is in the Study to the right of the fireplace mentioned earlier.

Use Aether Shroud when near these desks and you will find the Ledger on one of them.

There are 2 places where the Audio Log can be found. One is on the desk in the Overlook near the bar in the southeast corner of the area.

The other location is on a suitcase on the sofa in the Library in front of the Colten painting.

Use Aether Shroud near these spots to find the log.

Once all 3 items are collected, you will be able to see 3 spectral books on the shelf opposite the painting in the Library. You will need to interact with these books in a specific order. Interact with the symbol that looks like a 9. Next, interact with the book with the circle that has a sideways T in it. Finally, interact with the book with the 3 circles. This will open a secret room behind a nearby bookshelf. You can pick up the Nuclear Plant Inspection from a table in this room.

Go into the Colten liminal space and interact with the altar inside to place the Sentinel Artifact. This will spawn an Amalgam surrounded by a defensive bubble that can only be broken with the Mark II-R. When you defeat this Amalgam, you will charge the Artifact. Pick up the Artifact and the painting will reopen and allow you to leave the liminal space.

Fats Malloy Painting

Go down into the Distillery, the room revealed by opening the passage with the scone Simon Says. This is where you will find the Fats Malloy painting. You will need to use the Mark II-W for this ritual. Interact with the machine to the left of the painting and then kill Zombies near it to charge the painting. Once enough souls have been channeled into the painting, it will open a portal into the liminal space.

Go to the East Hallway, the area north of the Library and go into the room with the Swat 5.56 Wall Buy. There is a small Bell that spawns somewhere in this room. I can be found behind some of the glass in the cabinets, on a small set of TVs, or on the ground. The best way to find this item is by destroying all of the glass in the room and then holding the interact button along each wall until you pick up the item.

Take the Bell to the southeast corner of the Overlook to find a small bar. Interact with the bar to place the Bell on it. Now, use the Brain Rot Ammo Mod and turn a Zombie into a friendly. Once this happens, ring the Bell by interacting with it. This will cause your Brain Rotted Zombie to jump over the bar and prepare itself a drink. When the Zombie drinks, it will explode and leave the Hip Flask on a small plate found on the bar. Pick up the flask.

Go into the Malloy liminal space and interact with the altar inside to place the Sentinel Artifact. This will spawn a Mangler surrounded by a defensive bubble that can only be broken with the Mark II-R. When you defeat this Mangler, you will charge the Artifact. Pick up the Artifact and the painting will reopen and allow you to leave the liminal space.

Destroy 3 Aetherial Items

Now that you have completed any of these Rituals, you can start the Wunderwaffe Easter Egg. Go to the Nursery and look under one of the beds to find a pile of clothes emitting a slight purple fog. Shoot this pile with your Ray Gun Mark II variant and it will disappear. You will now need to destroy 3 relics found around the maps. This must be done in a specific order but can be done with any weapon. You will need to destroy a cloud of items that float around the relic and you have a short window to do enough damage, so I suggest using an upgraded weapon that has a wide spread such as the ASG-89.

The first relic is a book found sitting on a chair near the Elemental Pop Perk Machine in the East Balcony. Shoot the book with any weapon and it will start to float as a purple cloud surrounds it with several vinyls flying around the item. You will need to destroy all of the vinyls to deal damage to the book. Once all the vinyls are gone, the book will stop moving and allow you to damage it. Once you do enough damage, the book will start to move as more vinyls appear. Do this process twice and the book will vanish. If you fail to do enough damage, the book will disappear and will respawn in the next round for you to try again.

After the book is destroyed, you can find a ball on a cliff across from the Workbench where you build the Mark II-R in the Garden Pond spawn room. Shoot the ball and it will float the same way the book did, this time with toy blocks floating around it. Destroy the blocks and deal damage to ball 3 times to get it to disappear.

The last item is in the southwest corner of the Grand Foyer in the mansion. This is where you will find a picture of Director Richtofen and his family. Shoot the photo to get it to float and it will be surrounded by both blocks and finals. There are a lot of items that you need to destroy to damage the photo, so make sure you have as much ammo as possible before attempting this. Destroy the vinyls and blocks and deal damage to photo 5 times to get it to disappear.

Now that all these relics are destroyed, go to the bottom of the elevator that connects the Banquet Hall and Mainframe Chamber. Look up the shaft to see a purple cloud circling around the area where Richtofen is grabbed and teleported during the Liberty Falls intro cutscene. Shoot this purple cloud and the Wunderwaffe that he uses during that cutscene will fall to the ground for you to pick up.

You know now how to get a free Wunderwaffe DG-2 on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.