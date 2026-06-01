Rumor: Kingdom Hearts 4 News Is (Maybe) Coming This August

We have a big rumor about a big game… but it might still be off.

Twitter user CALLM3MAR1 wrote this:

KH4 news in august

However, he later added this huge qualification:

Okay before this gets out of hand, I’m only 95% sure of this since a small part of me believes square could just pull some bullshit and go another year without telling us shit but I’m PRETTY SURE august is when it’ll finally be shown off for real

The last time Square Enix officially showed Kingdom Hearts 4 was May 2025, a little over a year ago. And they did share a new screenshot with Mickey himself in flagrante delicto.

But much like Dragon Quest XII, Square Enix has otherwise been dead silent about progress for Kingdom Hearts 4. And they recently admitted they restarted development on Dragon Quest XII.

One can see why activist investors think they can move in on Square Enix, but this is why we want CALLM3MAR1’s claims to be true.