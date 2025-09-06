Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Sentinel Artifact Teleportation Guide

Terminus is one of the launch maps in Black Ops 6 Zombies and while the game approaches the end of its life cycle, there are still secrets that this prison island holds. The fact that you can teleport with a carving of the mythic Sentinel Artifact has been known for a while now, but nearly a full year after its release, players learned that this Easter Egg has an added benefit that can reward players with a lot of rewards. Players will want to know how to do this Easter Egg to get a little extra money and salvage during their prison break. This guide will show players how to fully complete the Sentinel Artifact teleport Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Sentinel Artifact Teleportation on Terminus

Before you can perform the teleportation Easter Egg, you will first need to get your hands on the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon exclusive to this map. Like many other Wonder Weapons, you can get this gun through random means like the Mystery Box or other random rewards, but there is a way to guarantee that you get this weapon every single game. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the DR-11 Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon here.

Once you have the Beamsmasher, you will need to find a rock with a carving of the Sentinel Artifact. You can find the Sentinel Artifact carving on Temple Island in the water to the northwest of the central Terminus island. Go to the northwest side of the island and look next to the PU-21 wallbuy to find the rock with the carving. Go up to the rock and hold the alternate fire button with the Beamsmasher. The carving will start to glow, and when it is charged enough, you will be teleported back to the spawn area of the map.

Repeat this process 8 more times to perform the teleport a total of 9 times. This is a reference to the Order of IX, who play a pivotal role in the Chaos Storyline in Black Ops 4. On your 9th return, a ton of loot will spawn. There will be 1,000 Essence and 1,000 Salvage that will appear in front of you. This Easter Egg can only be done once per game, but it can be done every single time you play Terminus.

You now know how to fully complete the Sentinel Artifact teleport Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.