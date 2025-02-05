Black Ops 6 Zombies is full of secrets and Easter Eggs to help fight against the undead hordes and The Tomb is no different. One of the most important items to get in the mode is the Self-Revive Kit which will allow players to pick themselves up if they get downed by the Zombies. In solo, these items are expensive and limited, but there is an Easter Egg that gives one away for absolutely free. Players who want to get an extra attempt to fight the undead or just want a little extra help in co-op will need to know how to do this small quest. This guide will show players how to complete the Free Self-Revive Kit Easter Egg on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Free Self-Revive Kit Easter Egg on The Tomb

To get the Free Self-Revive Kit, you will need to shoot all of the jars found around the map. There are 10 of these jars in total and they will spawn in the same locations every single game of The Tomb and you can shoot them in any order. Here is our breakdown for all of the jar locations.

The first one can be found in the Dig Site spawn room right above where you start each game of The Tomb and above the Rampage Inducer. Look up at the destroyed ruins. This Jar is sitting near the corner. Shoot it to break it.

The next jar is also in the Dig Site right above the door that leads to the Neolithic Catacombs.

The last jug is at the east end of the Dig Site, the highest part of the spawn room. This jar is above the blue portal and the second Pack-a-Punch location.

Go into the Neolithic Catacombs, the area between the Dig Site and Ossuary in the southwest corner of the map. Go to the Mystery Box location in the Catacombs and look behind the wall the box is against and you will see this jar.

Go to the Ossuary at the south end of the map and look above the archway that leads to the part of the area that has the green Dark Aether portal. On top of this pathway is the jar.

Go to the Tombs in the northwest corner of the map between the Dig Site and Shrine of the Hierophants. Look above the door that leads to the Shrine and then to the right to find this jar.

Go into the Shrine of the Hierophants and into the circular part of the room with the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. Look at the area just below the domed roof with the statues and fire and then look to the east, the left of the Perk Machine. This is where you will find the jar.

Go into the Subterranean Temple, the area that is part of the eastern part of the map near the red Dark Aether portal. Look above the portal and to the left to see this jar.

Look at the ceiling of the Subterranean Temple and you will see a hole that leads back out to the surface. The jar can be seen in the hole.

The final jar is in Deep Excavation, the area east of the Subterranean Temple near the Quick Revive Perk Machine. Look at the carved rocks to the left of the Perk Machine to find this jar.

Once the final jar is shot, a free Self-Revive Kit as well as the Light Mend Ammo Mod will fly from the shattering pot and fall to the ground.

You know now how to complete the Free Self-Revive Kit Easter Egg On The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.